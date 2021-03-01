Kennesaw State remained in the top-10 program according to the STATS Perform FCS top-25 poll released on Monday.
The Owls dropped one spot in the poll to No. 9 after opening the season with a 35-3 victory against Shorter on Saturday. The Owls improved to 5-1 all-time in home openers while picking up their 13th consecutive non-conference regular season home win.
KSU is ranked in the top 25 for the 37th straight poll dating back to Oct. 30, 2017, giving Kennesaw State 1,218 consecutive days in the national rankings.
The Owls have a week off before returning to Fifth Third Bank Stadium to open Big South play against Charleston Southern University on March 13.
