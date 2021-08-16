Kennesaw State football enters the 2021 season ranked No. 20 in the American Football Coaches Association top 25 preseason poll.
The ranking marks the 46th consecutive week that the Owls are included in a weekly poll, following the Owls previous No. 19 ranking by Stats Perform FCS Poll, setting a Big South Conference record. The Owls were previously tied with Coastal Carolina for 45 consecutive weeks in either an AFCA or Stats Perform FCS poll.
KSU’s 46-week streak dates back to Oct. 30, 2017, marking 1,384 consecutive days of the Owls being included in a national ranking.
The Owls kick off their 2021 football season Sept. 2 as they host Reinhardt at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.