Kennesaw State hired veteran assistant Chris Klenakis as its new offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Tuesday.
Klenakis, who spent the 2022 season as the offensive line coach at Liberty, brings more than 30 years of experience to the Owls. He replaces former offensive coordinator Grant Chesnut, who took the same position at Navy in January.
Klenakis will inherit a talented quarterback room, led by returning starter Jonathan Murphy, and an offense going through a transition to reinvent itself after the program's first losing season -- 5-6 -- in its eight-year history.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon will look for Klenakis to guide the Owls' offensive unit through its upcoming transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision. The team will play an independent FCS schedule in 2023 before entering Conference USA for 2024.
“Chris is a veteran coach whose résumé speaks for itself,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. “He has a record of helping student-athletes reach their top potential both on and off the field. His knowledge and experience will be instrumental to our football program as we transition into FBS and Conference USA.”
The ability to develop quarterbacks is prevalent throughout Klenakis’ resume.
As the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Louisville from 2014-18, he helped guide current Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to the 2016 Heisman Trophy.
Klenakis also coached Colin Kaepernick while serving as the offensive coordinator at Nevada from 2004-09. Under Klenakis’ leadership, Kaepernick became the only player in Football Bowl Subdivision history to rush for 4,000 yards and throw for 10,000 in a career.
During his two separate tenures at Nevada, Klenakis also earned the distinction as the only offensive assistant in FBS history to have been part of nation's leading rushing offense (2009) and passing offense (1997). He was also the offensive coordinator for the only unit in FBS history to have three 1,000-yard rushers in the same season in 2009 -- Kaepernick, Vai Taua and Luke Lippincott.
As part of Hugh Freeze's Liberty staff last season, Klenakis helped the Flames go 8-5, collecting its fourth straight bowl appearance and ranking as high as No. 19 in the nation.
Before Liberty, Klenakis made stops with seven different college programs -- South Alabama (2021), Tulane (2019-20), Louisville (2013-18), Iowa State (2013), Arkansas (2010-12), Central Missouri (2003), Southern Mississippi (2000-02) and Nevada (1990-99; 2004-09).
Prior to his college coaching career, Klenakis was a two-time Nevada Coach of the Year at Churchill County (Nev.) High School in 1988 and '89. He also coached the 1986 season at Gabbs (Nev.) High School.
Kennesaw State had been looking to fill both of its coordinator positions in the offseason, and it has yet to announce a new leader on the defensive side of the ball. Danny Verpaele was in the role for three years before stepping down to become the safeties coach at Army.
