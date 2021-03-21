KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State equaled the best start to a season in program history, but it may have come at a price, with a 37-27 victory over Dixie State at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday.
The win moved KSU to 3-0, which equals the 2015 inaugural season 3-0 start. Unfortunately, the Owls may have lost starting quarterback in the process.
With 6:30 to play in the fourth quarter, Tommy Bryant took the snap and ran around the right side for a 4-yard gain, but appeared to injure his right leg or ankle in the process. He was helped off the field by trainers and was not able to put any weight on his foot. He was later carted to the locker room. No update on his condition was given after the game, but there was a sense of concern.
"It didn't look good coming off the field," coach Brian Bohannon said.
Kennesaw State was already playing without backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy, who had gotten injured last week against Charleston Southern, and that turned the offense over to third-string quarterback Xavier Shephered, and at a key point of the game.
Dixie State had just scored to cut the KSU lead to 30-20, and after the Bryant injury, the Owls faced second-and-6 at the Trailblazers' 36. Shephered's first play off the bench was a 22-yard pass to Shaquil Terry down to the 14. Two plays later, Kyle Glover scored on a 10-yard run to push the lead to 37-20 to secure the victory.
"I was proud of Xavier Shepherd coming off the bench," Bohannon said. "He completed a pass and got us in the end zone. He executed the offense, and that's not always easy coming off the bench. He's the third team quarterback, and he came off the bench and not just secure, but he helped us win the game."
The question going forward is who will be the quarterback as Kennesaw State goes on the road for the first time this season to take on Gardner-Webb in Big South Conference play. Bohannon said he hoped Murphy would be back soon, but if he and Bryant are unable to go next Saturday, Shepherd will be backed up by a trio of freshmen -- Arendez Fedd, Ladarius Clardy or DeAngelo Hardy.
Before Bryant's injury, the senior had the KSU offense on the move this season. Leading 10-7, running back Kyle Glover broke free for a 29-yard gain, the first of 10 plays that went for more than 15 yards, down to the Dixie State 1. Bryant, who ran for 97 yards, punched it over for the first of his two rushing touchdowns to give the Owls a 17-7 lead.
On KSU's ensuing drive, it drove to the Trailblazers' 13 before having to settle for the second of Nick Robertson's three field goals to go up 20-7 at the half.
"I think we made improvements on offense today," Bohannon said. "At times (Saturday) we looked like an offense. The first two games, not so much. If we take away some negative plays, maybe the field goals have a chance to be touchdowns, but we made some progress."
That progress continued on the opening drive of the second half when KSU marched 80 yards in 12 plays. The drive was highlighted by runs of 19 yards by Adeolu Adeleke and 18 by Bryant to go up 27-7.
Bryant finished the day 3 of 5 passing for 77 yards, Will Haigler caught three passes for 77 yards and Kyle Glover ran for 85 yards and a touchdown.
At that point, Dixie State quarterback Kody Wilstead got hot. Taking over at the 25, he accounted for 73 of the 75 yards on a touchdown drive that was culminated by a 27-yard touchdown pass to Deven Osborne.
Following Robertson's third field goal to make the score 30-14, Wilstead started a 17-play, 75-yard drive that was highlighted by four third and fourth down conversions. On third-and 10, he connected on an 18-yard pass to Jalen Powell. On fourth-and-2 he completed a pass to Osborne for six yards. Four plays later, on fourth-and-10, Wilstead scrambled for 25 yards and four plays after that, an incomplete pass turned into a first down with a defensive holding penalty on the Owls. On third-and-goal, the drive was completed with a 5-yard pass to Chase Hess to cut the lead to 30-20.
It was a low point for KSU's defense, and something it will try to fix this week.
"We have to get them off the field on defense, period," Bohannon said. "I give them credit, but we have to get them off the field."
Wilstead finished the game completing 21 of 39 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for 56 yards and another touchdown. Osborne caught nine passes for 121 yards and a touchdown and running back Quali Conley ran for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Dixie State went for two to try to make it a one-score game, but Wilstead's pass fell incomplete. It was one of the only plays in the second half he didn't make.
"To Dixie State's credit, they have some guys who can make some plays and the quarterback ran around and made a ton of them today," Bohannon said. "Probably way more than he should have, but they do some really good stuff on offense and they have some guys who can make some plays."
