KENNESAW -- A week after falling to 0-2 for the first time in program history, Kennesaw State is making a change at quarterback.
Jonathan Murphy will start in place of Xavier Shepherd on Saturday in the Owls' home opener against Wofford at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Shepherd entered the season as the Preseason ASUN Conference Player of the Year and a preseason All-American. He was coming off a season in which he ran for 867 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also throwing for 1,341 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The offense, however, has struggled in losses to Samford and Cincinnati, leading coach Brian Bohannon to make the change Tuesday morning.
"I met with both guys this morning," Bohannon said at his weekly press conference. "I said, 'Murphy, you've earned the right to start this week.'
"It's just an evaluation of what they are doing day in and day out. I told them, it's not just today's work. It's a body of work."
Over the first two games, Shepherd has not seemed to be able to get on track. He has only run for 78 yards on 42 carries, while he is 9-of-25 passing for 195 yards and two interceptions.
Murphy only played against Cincinnati, going 3-for-4 for 51 yards and running 13 times for 28 yards in the Owls' lopsided loss to the 2021 College Football Playoff team.
Quarterback changes are noting new for Bohannon and the Owls. Each season, the team has played two, three and sometimes four quarterbacks, but it has been mainly because the players get beat up and bruised in the position's run-heavy use.
This time, it came down to play on the field.
"Executing the offense -- sometimes at quarterback and some of the other positions, too -- you feel like you have to go make a play, and you don't," Bohannon said. "Just execute the offense and do your job. That's it. Those guys are both good enough athletes to make plays within the scheme, so that's it. Being efficient with what we do."
Last season, Murphy started Kennesaw State's opener against Reinhardt before getting injured. Shepherd then stepped in and never relinquished the position.
Bohannon, though, knows that with 10 games left in the regular season, both quarterbacks will be needed, and both will likely make multiple starts before the 2022 schedule over.
"A year ago, Murph started," Bohannon said. "They both played, and they've both won games here, and they are going to have to. We're going to need both those guys to win."
A FEW THINGS TO REMEMBER
With the home opener Saturday, fans who attend the game at Fifth Third Bank Stadium have been reminded that there is a clear bag policy in place.
Fans can bring bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and are not bigger than a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Individuals may also carry a small clutch purse no larger than 4½ inches by 6½ inches. All bags and clutch purses will be screened prior to entry.
Bags needed for medical reasons will be allowed and will need to enter through the Georgia Natural Gas gate to be checked.
Owl Town is back
A free pregame tailgate for fans of all ages will begin four hours before kickoff. Live bands, free food from J.D.'s Bar-B-Que, sponsor tents and more will stretch George Busbee Parkway to add to the game-day atmosphere.
Owl walk
The team will be dropped off on Busbee Drive at the entrance to the Green Lot two hours before kickoff. Led by the band and spirit squads, Bohannon will lead the team off the buses and into the stadium.
On the air
The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
