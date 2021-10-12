KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will have to play on without one of its most dynamic playmakers.
Senior running back Isaac Foster will miss the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury last Saturday during the Owls' 34-15 at Hampton to open Big South Conference play.
Foster has been snake-bit by injuries this season. He was nursing an ankle injury coming out of fall camp and did not play in the season opener against Reinhardt. After getting off to a good start against Georgia Tech in his first game back, he reaggravated his injury after carrying the ball six times for 45 yards and then missed the following week a Wofford.
Foster got two carries against Jacksonville State, and then, before he could touch the ball against Hampton, he suffered a different injury to the same ankle.
"I feel awful for him," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said, "because he has had a run of bad luck."
Unless Foster decides to come back for a fifth year, his Kennesaw State career may have come to a close.
From the time he got on campus, the 5-foot-10, 170-pounder from Chattooga High School was a big play waiting to happen. During the 2018 season, he averaged 38.9 yards per kick return and brought two back for touchdowns, including one for 100 yards.
Foster brought the same explosiveness to the offense and in 2019, running for a career-high 183 yards on only eight carries against Missouri State. He had touchdown runs of 75 and 67 yards in a come-from-behind win.
On his last carry against Georgia Tech, Foster eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for his career. He finished this season with 51 yards on eight carries.
Bohannon called Foster the kind of player who represents what Kennesaw State football is all about.
Injury update
Foster is not the only starter who will not play Saturday when Kennesaw State hosts North Carolina A&T. Defensive lineman Joel Parker also got hurt during the game at Hampton and will not play.
Other than Foster and Parker, Bohannon said the injury front has gotten better, but there are still players who are banged-up.
Up next
The Owls will welcome the Aggies to Fifth Third Bank Stadium for homecoming Saturday. It will be the first meeting between the two programs, in the first season for North Carolina A&T -- among the nation's historically Black colleges and universities -- as a member of the Big South.
The game, scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m., can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
