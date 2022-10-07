KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will begin a four-game homestand Saturday, which it hopes will turn its season around.
The Owls (1-3, 0-1 ASUN Conference) are off to the worst start in their eight-year history. New blocking rules have eliminated cut-blocking outside the tackle box, which has limited the team's ability to create big plays on the edge. Injuries have forced a lot of new faces to play earlier than expected, or in places they are not accustomed to, and young players who were trying to replace now departed veterans are still trying to find their way.
The result is a losing record, which turns every ASUN game the rest of the way into a must-win if Kennesaw State plans on winning the conference and return to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the fifth time in six seasons.
"I think our guys understand where we are right now," Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. "Every game, we have to prepare like it's a playoff game. That's the way we're going to have to go about it."
The first chance to get back on the right track will be Saturday when the Owls host North Alabama (1-3) for a 6 p.m. kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The last time the Owls played the Lions, they had to come from behind in the final minutes to win 28-24 last season in Florence, Alabama. In that game, North Alabama used its passing game to keep Kennesaw State on its heels.
This season, under new offensive coordinator Ryan Held, the Lions have turned their attention to the running game and, more specifically, ShunDerrick Powell. The 5-foot-7, 168-pound sophomore from Hoxie, Arkansas, has already had two game sin which he has eclipsed the 200-yard mark -- UVA Wise (251) and last week against Tarleton State (204).
For the year, Powell has rushed for 568 yards and eight touchdowns.
"He's a good player," Bohannon said. "They do a nice job offensively. They are going to be able to move the ball and score points."
North Alabama comes in averaging more than 26 points per game, and it will again be important for Kennesaw State to get off the field on third down. The Owls have allowed teams to convert on third-down chances 51.2% of the time (22-of-43) this season, though that improved significantly last week when Jacksonville State had a 36.3% conversion rate (4-of-11).
"We have to continue getting the guys off the field on third down," Bohannon said. "We are getting better, but we're not there yet."
Since replacing Xavier Shepherd in the starting lineup, quarterback Jonathan Murphy has provided a spark for the Kennesaw State offense.
Murphy ran for 138 yards against Wofford and 134 against Jacksonville State. For the season, he has 80 carries for 300 yards and five touchdowns, and he likely will be called on again to carry the load as the Owls' running back corps is dealing with injuries.
Preston Daniels and Nykeem Farrow are both listed as out for Saturday's game, Iaan Cousin is questionable and Gabriel Benyard is still working his way back from an early-season injury. He had two carries for 16 yards against Jacksonville State.
Injury report
The running back unit is not the only one dealing with injuries. Among the linebackers, starter Juandarion Silas is listed as out, as is Mike Mincey. Defensive linemen Kerick Reese and Kelsey Allen are questionable, as is offensive lineman Zion Katina.
On the air
The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
UVA Wise
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.