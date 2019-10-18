KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will travel to Presbyterian on Saturday looking for its 12th straight Big South Conference victory.
It will be the fifth and, perhaps, final time the teams will meet. The Blue Hose football program is leaving the conference at the end of the season to join the non-scholarship Pioneer League
Kickoff in Clinton, South Carolina, is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
After Presbyterian beat Kennesaw State 14-6 during the Owls' inaugural season of 2015, the Owls have since outscored the Blue Hose 129-10, including wins of 28-0 and 56-0 the last two years.
The mismatches of the last three years may continue.
Kennesaw State (5-1) is ranked sixth in the Football Championship Subdivision, while Presbyterian (0-6) is still looking for its first win. The Owls have the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS at 365.2 yards per game and are averaging 39.2 points, while the Blue Hose defense has allowed 431.3 yards and 37.2 points per game.
On the other side of the ball, Presbyterian has put up only 251.3 yards and 12 points per game, while Kennesaw State leads the FCS in defense, allowing only 255.8 yards per game, and it is allowing opponents to score only 14.6 points per game.
While the game could end up being another blowout, the two previous games at Presbyterian provided challenges for Kennesaw State. In 2017, the Owls were clinging to a 7-0 lead late in the first half before pulling away.
"Any time you go on the road, it's different," Owls coach Brian Bohannan said. "When you go on the road you have to create their own energy. Nothing is going to create that for you. Going to Presbyterian, we are going to have to create our own energy.
"They are going to be well-coached. They are going to play extremely hard. Coach (Tommy) Spangler is a really good football coach. Schematically, they are going to be sound in everything they do, in all three phases, and they always have been."
The Blue Hose are led by quarterback Brandon Thompson, who has completed 54% of his passes for 669 yards and two touchdowns. Jarius Jeter is the lead running back with 427 yards and two touchdowns, but the player Bohannon said will give the Owls the most problems is Keith Pearson, a 5-foot-9, 175-pound wide receiver.
Pearson, a preseason All-Big South selection, has caught 32 passes for 290 yards and a touchdown. Last year, he caught five passes for 84 yards, including one for 66 yards.
"He made a big play against us last year," Bohannon said. "He's their guy, and they find different ways to get him the ball."
Defensively, Bohannon singled out Presbyterian's linebacking corps as a strength. The unit is led by 6-foot, 210-pound junior Colby Campbell, who is already among the Blue Hose's all-time leaders in tackles, quarterback hurries and sacks. He leads the Big South with 64 tackles and five sacks.
NO. 1
A player to watch for the Kennesaw State is running back and kick returner Isaac Foster. The junior had three kick returns for 129 yards against Charleston Soutnern last week and twice was one player away from returning the kick for a touchdown.
Foster leads the Big South leader in all-purpose yards at 158.5 per game.
Senior running back Bronson Rechsteiner is also having a big season, leading the Owls with 486 rushing yards and five touchdowns. In his last two games against FCS opponents -- Missouri State and Charleston Southern -- Rechsteiner has combined to run for 359 yards and three touchdowns.
INJURY UPDATE
Defensive ends Andrew Butcher, Alexzander Feliz and Peyton Moore have been ruled out with upper-body injuries, as has defensive back Demetrius Pettway. Linebacker Kareem Taylor is also out with a lower-body injury.
Questionable to play are linebacker Charlie Patrick and offensive lineman Sam White, both with lower-body injuries. Defensive back Camari Lewis is questionable with an illness.
ON THE AIR
The game can be seen on ESPN+. It can be heard on radio at 1230 AM and 106.3 FM the Atlanta Sports X, or on the TuneIn app.
