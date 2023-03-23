KENNESAW -- Early in the 2022 season, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon knew some changes would have to be made to the way the offense was run.
One of the main reasons was NCAA's new rule at the time when it came to cut-blocking. With players not able to do it outside the tackle box, it made it difficult to run the big-strike option offense the Owls had become accustomed to in the past.
It led to Kennesaw State finishing 5-6, the first losing record of its eight-year history.
To best adjust to the new rules, and to help make the transition to the Football Bowl Subdivision and Conference USA for the 2024 season, the Owls have implemented aspects of the pistol offense. To help implement the new system, Bohannon brought in new offensive coordinator Chris Klenakis, who used similar schemes around future NFL quarterbacks Collin Kaepernick and Lamar Jackson, when he was on staff at Nevada and Louisville respectively.
The pistol offense generally starts with the quarterback 3 yards behind center, with the running back behind the quarterback. It is a one-back offense, but it is still within the option-based game plan Bohannon likes to run.
This spring has been about installing it and teaching the fundamentals.
"The offseason has been positive," Bohannon said. "(Wednesday) wasn't a bad practice, but its not as good as coach Bohannon would like it, yet.
"There is the new terminology. These guys have to get in the playbook."
In addition to new terminology, some players are getting used to new positions within the offense. Players like former B-back Preston Daniels is now working with the tight end group, as is former offensive lineman Seth Adams.
Explosive running back/receiver Isaac Foster is working primarily in the slot, and there are a number of backs looking to be the main runner in the pistol, including Gabriel Benyard, Michael Benefield and Qua Ashely, among others. Bohannon said they all bring a little something different in their games, and it will give the team options.
Bohannon also said the quarterbacks have been solid during the installation process. Jonathan Murphy has shown why he was the starter last year, and Bohannon said he has been impressed by second-year QB Davis Bryson.
One player who went from offense to defense this spring was former quarterback Nick Sawyer. Another second-year player, the 5-foot-11, 160-pound has moved to defensive back and already showed good instincts this spring, grabbing an interception during practice Wednesday.
In addition to the changes on offense, Kennesaw State also has a new voice on defense in coordinator Nathan Burton. Bohannon said the new voices and schemes have been good for the players, adding that they are excited to see how good they can become.
While not wanting to have a losing season, Bohannon said these kinds of adjustments have been good and needed.
"I think we needed it," Bohannon said. "It gives us a chance to reset. Go back to basics and create more urgency.
"How we do things is important, but our culture, it won't chance as long as I'm coach."
2023 Schedule
With Kennesaw State beginning the transition to the FBS, it will have has only nine games on its schedule for the fall, which was recently released.
Unable to play an ASUN Conference schedule during its transition, Kennesaw State was left scrambling to fill openings in what would have been conference games.
The five-game home schedule begins with Division II Tusculum on Aug. 31. Furman will come to Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Sept. 16, along with Tennessee State (Oct. 7), Lincoln (Oct. 28) and Virginia-Lynchburg (Nov. 11).
Lincoln, a small university from Oakland, and Virginia-Lynchburg are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association.
Away games include FCS opponents Chattanooga (Sept. 9), Tennessee Tech (Sept. 23) and Charleston Southern (Sept. 30), as well as future Conference USA rival and first-year FBS member Sam Houston State (Nov. 4).
A unique aspect to the schedule is that Kennesaw State will have consecutive bye weeks between their games against Tennessee Tech and Lincoln.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.