KENNESAW -- If Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon has one rule when it comes to a new signing class of football prospects, it is the team can never have too many offensive linemen.
That proved to be the case Wednesday when the Owls signed five offensive lineman during the early signing period for the class of 2022.
"That's every year for us," Bohannon said, "because we can't keep enough of them. Any time we can (sign five more), we're going to do it."
Kennesaw State proved Bohannon to be prophetic this season as the offensive line looked more like a revolving door with the amount of players who were injured. In addition to adding more depth, the team will need to replace starting left tackle Jake Lassiter and starting center William Nana Fabu heading into the 2022 season.
New players in the offensive line room as of Wednesday include transfers Seth Adams and Michael Fangman.
Adams, originally from Dawson County High School, started 17 games at the University of the Cumberlands, including 10 this past season. Fangman, from Naples, Florida, played in four games at Missouri State under coach Bobby Petrino.
Bohannon said Adams and Fangman will be on campus in time to take part in spring practice and could put themselves in position to help earlier than later.
The other three additions on the offensive line -- Trey Butts of Mount De Sales Academy in Macon, Caleb Newell of Alabama's Pelham High School and Nathan Wright of Alabama's Gardendale High School -- will arrive later this summer.
In years past, that would likely mean the players would redshirt the first season on campus, but Bohannon has said the best players, regardless of position, will play, and that includes potentially starting freshman offensive linemen if they earn their spot.
Working behind the new offensive linemen will be a pair of quarterbacks and a running back -- Nick Sawyer from Sparkman High School in Alabama, Adam Diaz from Shaker Heights High School in Ohio and Robert Brown from Trion High School in northwest Georgia.
Bohannon said Sawyer was originally set to go to Army, but things did not work out. He added that a good relationship the coaching staff cultivated with Sawyer throughout the recruiting process helped keep them in the mix for the three-star prospect, who threw for 1,155 yards, rushed for 1,200 yards and accounted for 27 touchdowns as a senior.
Sawyer will be another player to get started this spring.
"He fits the profile for what we want to do," Bohannon said. "He's excited about being here."
For Diaz, it was a little bit of the prospect searching out Kennesaw State.
A first-team all-conference player after rolling up 2,164 all-purpose yards with 25 total touchdowns, Diaz was not heavily recruited of the Cleveland suburb, but Bohannon said they kept watching his tape and all he did was make plays..
"His tape was pretty good," Bohannon said. "Pretty dynamic. He's a great fit."
Brown seems to have been a player who may have fell through the cracks. A three-star prospect by 247Sports, he led Trion to the second round of the playoffs and finished as the state's second-leading rusher with with 2,621 yards, 40 touchdowns and a 10.3-yard average per carry.
At 6-foot, 205 pounds, Brown has moves similar to that of Iaan Cousin, but he could add weight and become a faster version of Kyle Glover at the B-back position, which is where Bohannon sees Brown's future.
"He's a tough, hard-nosed 2-back," Bohannon said. "He's a weight room guy, and he's going to grow."
Kennesaw State also added five players on defense, including a fast and quick pass-rush specialist in defensive lineman Rodney Taylor from Gulf Shores, Alabama. The Owls also added three three linebackers -- Juandarion Silas from Cedar Grove High School and brothers Donelius and Danarius Johnson from Pierce County High School.
The Johnsons helped lead Pierce County to the Class AAA state semifinals and finished 1-2 on the team in tackles.
Bohannon said the Johnson brothers wanted to continue to play together, and it is something that has worked well before at Kennesaw State with Cole and Cade Loden, as well as Garland and Gabriel Benyard.
"It's two south Georgia kids that love to play ball," Bohannon said. "It has worked out before."
Safety Joe Williams was the final signee on defense. Bohannon said the Thomasville High School standout, who helped lead his team to the state championship game, is an exceptional talent.
Bohannon also said that there will be additional players added at the second signing day in February, and the team will be working the transfer portal to help add needed experience to the defensive side of the ball.
