Kennesaw State began building up its roster to make the move to the Football Bowl Subdivision by signing 19 players on Wednesday’s early signing day.
The signing class included 10 on offense — five offensive linemen, three quarterbacks and two wide receivers. On defense, the program added eight players, including six on the line, one linebacker and one defensive back. Kennesaw State also signed a punter.
The Owls will join Conference USA beginning with the 2024 season, and between now and then, will expand their roster from 63 scholarship players to 85.
Coach Brian Bohannon said he was hopeful the team could sign between 25 and 30 players in its 2023 signing class. The remainder of this class will be completed Feb. 1, on the traditional signing day.
“I thought we did a good job, especially on both sides of the line of scrimmage,” Bohannon said. “There are a few more (players) out there that I think we’ll go after, because we need to get as much depth as we can.”
While making the move to the FBS, Bohannon said he would try to find depth at the junior college level and the transfer portal. He said the junior college search did not pay dividends this time, but there were four transfer players who signed Wednesday, including three defensive linemen — West Florida’s Pooda Walker (6-foot-1, 320 pounds), Eastern Illinois’ Jordan Miles (6-2, 240) and Appalachian State’s Jamar Rucks (6-3, 240).
The Owls also signed one transfer on offense who the coaching staff previously recruited coming out of high school. Former Wofford offensive lineman Al Hogan, a 6-4, 330-pound graduate student from Fayetteville, can offer some maturity to the younger players.
“He’s older, he’s married,” Bohannon said. “He’s going to bring a lot to the lineman room.”
Bohannon said he was also pleased with the quarterbacks Kennesaw State was able to sign.
The Owls brought in Tyler Nelson from Gardendale, Alabama. As a senior, he was first-team all-state and threw for 1,588 yards with 14 touchdowns, while running for 1,956 yards with 24 touchdowns.
Cole McCarty, from Moody, Alabama, threw for 3,006 yards and 37 touchdowns, while running for 422 rushing yards and four touchdowns as a senior. He was coached by former Georgia linebacker Jake Ganus.
Markell Redding, from Pensacola, Florida, played on both sides of the ball played both sides of the ball as a senior, with 1,442 yards of total offense, 18 touchdowns, 38 tackles, three interceptions and two pass breakups.
“They are dynamic kids,” Bohannon said. “They all can make plays, but they are all different.”
Kennesaw State has not had a consistent passing threat at wide receiver since Justin Sumpter graduated after the 2018 season. An intriguing addition who may start to fill that role is Meadowcreek’s Andre Craig.
Craig had 1,143 receiving yards as a senior with 12 touchdowns, and he set team records for receiving yards, touchdowns and receptions during his final season.
