KENNESAW -- Nearly a month into the season, Kennesaw State is still searching for its first win.
The Owls (0-2) hope to change that Saturday when they host Wofford in their home opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Kennesaw State's offense has been surprisingly dormant through the first two weeks of the season -- a 27-17 loss to Samford and a 63-10 loss to Cincinnati. After averaging 278.6 yards per game in 2021, the Owls are more than 100 yards per game off that pace at 167.5.
Some of that can be attributed to the play of the offensive line as it has juggled personnel. Each of the first two games, Kennesaw State started inexperienced linemen at tackle and forced other players to switch positions.
Coach Brian Bohannon hopes some of that will be the rectified Saturday with the return of Matt Olson to the lineup. The 6-foot-3, 285-pound graduate student, a Preseason all-ASUN Conference selection, will take over at center, allowing James Dawson to move back to his natural position of left tackle.
With those moves, the Owls hope to be able to have more success reaching the edge with their running game, where most of their explosive plays happen. To this point, the longest run they have had is 26 yards.
In addition to the line changes, it was announced Tuesday that Jonathan Murphy would make his first start of the season at quarterback, replacing Preseason ASUN Offensive Player of the Year Xavier Shepherd.
“I met with both guys (Tuesday),” Bohannon said at his weekly news conference. “I said, ‘Murphy, you’ve earned the right to start this week.’
“It’s just an evaluation of what they are doing day in and day out. I told them, it’s not just today’s work. It’s a body of work.”
Over the first two games, Shepherd ran for only 78 yards on 42 carries, and he was 9-of-25 passing for 195 yards and two interceptions. Murphy made his season debut against Cincinnati, going 3-for-4 for 51 yards and running 13 times for 28 yards.
Wofford (0-3), which is also looking for its first win of the year, is also struggling offensively, having only found the end zone one time. After being shut out 31-0 by Chattanooga and 26-0 by Elon, the Terriers found the end zone for the first time in the fourth quarter of their 27-7 loss to Virginia Tech last week.
Bohannon, however, said that despite the struggles, Wofford is a much-improved football team from the one the Owls beat 31-10 a year ago in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
"They are evolving offensively," Bohannon said. "They have a hard-nosed running back (Nathan Walker). The quarterback (Jimmy Weirick) can run or throw, and they have a big wideout (Landon Parker) who can do a lot of things."
Defensively, Wofford has allowed 400 yards of offense per game, though that number drops to 340 against Football Championship Subdivision opponents.
Dubious mark
After dropping the first two games of the season, coupled with last year's second-round playoff loss against East Tennessee State, Kennesaw State has lost three straight games for only the second time in program history.
The Owls will try to avoid a fourth straight loss, which has only happened once -- the final three games of the inaugural 2015 season and the season opener in 2016.
Injury update
While Olson is set to come back, the Kennesaw State defense will be without one of its key components. Freshman linebacker Juandarion Silas will miss the game with a lower body injury.
Silas, who was the ASUN Freshman of the Week after making five tackles and forcing a fumble against Cincinnati, had established himself as a starter. Without Silas, Vanderbilt transfer Mike Mincey will likely take his place in the lineup.
Championship celebration
The first 1,000 fans to enter the gates Saturday will receive a replica Big South Conference championship ring. The Owls won their third Big South title in their final year as a member of the conference last fall. Saturday will be Kennesaw State's first home game as a member of the ASUN for football.
On the air
The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
