KENNESAW — Kennesaw State will make its first trip to Florence, Alabama, on Saturday as it tangles with North Alabama.
Regardless of the outcome of the game, the No. 10 Owls (8-1, 5-0 Big South Conference) will play for the league championship next week against Monmouth at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
However, beating North Alabama (2-7, 1-3) would go a long way in securing Kennesaw State a spot in the 24-team Football Championship Subdivision playoff bracket.
Just don’t mention that to Owls coach Brian Bohannon.
“In my mind, you look at their record, they may be the best 2-7 team you are going to see,” Bohannon said of North Alabama. “They are playing Monmouth last week, and with 8 minutes to go in the third quarter, it’s like 31-27. It’s a ball game. They can points whenever they need to.”
In its five conference games, North Alabama is averaging 37 points per game, with wins over Robert Morris and Charleston Southern. The Lions have done it behind the play of 6-foot-4, 235-pound redshirt sophomore quarterback Rett Files, and a receiving corps that has size and speed.
“They do a great job distributing the ball,” Bohannon said. “The wideout group as a whole is as explosive as we’ve seen.
The receiver group is led by a pair of redshirt juniors in 6-4, 214-pound Cortez Hall and 6-3, 188-pound Dexter Boykin, who have combined to make 76 catches for 1,006 yards and eight touchdowns. In addition, Takairee Kenebrew a 6-3, 185-pound redshirt sophomore, has pulled down 22 catches for 448 yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns.
“They are explosive, and they are kind of streaky,” Bohannon said. “The big thing is preventing the big play and make them earn everything.”
Bohannon said North Alabama is a better offense than Robert Morris, which Kennesaw State beat 45-21 last week, and it will be important for the Owls’ pass defense to not to get caught looking in the backfield. Robert Morris took advantage of that a number of times, and it led to multiple gains of 15 to 20 yards.
“We had really bad eyes,” Bohannon said, “and need to get it fixed.”
One way to make sure North Alabama does not get a chance to move the ball downfield like that is to keep its offense off the field.
Kennesaw State comes in ranking second in the FCS in rushing at 258.6 yards per game. That number is down significantly from the last full season of 2019, when the Owls averaged 342.4, but some of that can be explained by the surge in the passing game behind quarterback Xavier Shepherd.
The redshirt sophomore has thrown for 10 touchdown passes over the last three weeks — including four in each of the last two games — and he is tied for the single-season record of 13 touchdown passes set by current Owls quarterbacks coach Chandler Burks in 2016. During the stretch, Shepherd is averaging 168 passing yards and has not thrown an interception.
Injury update
Kennesaw State is starting to get some players back from the injured list, but there are still 19 listed as out for Saturday’s game, including linebackers Jalen Barnum and Montrel Jenkins, and defensive back Jeremiah Compton.
The biggest name listed as out is backup quarterback Jonathan Murphy, who came in during the fourth quarter of last week’s game after Shepherd had gotten banged-up. Murphy has a lower-body injury.
Shepherd is one of six players listed as questionable. Backing up Shepherd would be sophomore DeAngelo Hardy, with freshman Arendez Fedd as the No. 3 if necessary.
Other players listed as questionable include starting defensive linemen Joel Parker and Kerick Reese, along with offensive lineman Zion Katina and wide receiver Caleb O’Neal.
On the air
Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. Eastern time. It can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
