Kennesaw State has hired Joe Speed as its new running backs coach.
Speed arrives from Western Carolina where he spent the spring season as the co-defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. Previously, he spent two years as both an offensive and defensive analyst at UCLA under Chip Kelly in 2019-20.
Speed is well versed in the kind of offense the Owls run under coach Brian Bohannon. Speed spent 13 seasons on staff under Paul Johnson at Georgia Tech (2010-18) and Navy (2000-03, 2006-09). Bohannon and Speed worked together under Johnson.
Speed began his Georgia Tech career by coaching the inside linebackers, and also spent time coaching defensive backs and cornerbacks.
A 1996 graduate of the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md., Speed spent a combined eight years as a coach at his alma mater. He spent two years as the director of athletics at the Naval Academy Prep School in Newport, R.I., which included a season as head football coach before returning to Annapolis and the gridiron full-time in 2006 as the defensive backs coach and the head coach of the JV team. Navy posted a 61-29 record in his tenure, including a 10-4 overall mark in 2009. It was Navy's first 10-win season in 104 years, and was capped by a win over Missouri in the Texas Bowl. Navy earned four-straight bowl berths during his second stint with the program.
The Baltimore native was a four-year starter at safety for the Midshipmen, finishing his career with 260 tackles and five interceptions. Following his graduation, Speed was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Marine Corp and reported to Quantico, Virginia, where he trained and took the Infantry Officers Course. He was eventually promoted to captain.
In a related move, defensive ends coach Rico Zackery has added the title of special teams coordinator.
