Kennesaw State announced the hiring of Kynjee Cotton as the new defensive ends coach on Monday.
“I’m excited to welcome coach Cotton into the football program here at Kennesaw State,” Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. “He adds great experience across multiple levels of football to our coaching staff.”
In a related move, Ossie Buchannon has added the title of special teams coordinator and Darius Safford will oversee all defensive backs. Safford previously served as the cornerbacks coach.
Cotton comes to Kennesaw State from Samford University where he served the past three seasons as the team’s defensive ends coach. During the spring 2021 season, Cotton helped guide defensive end Nelson Jordan to All-SoCon honors. Nelson led the team in tackles for loss with 7.5 and sacks with four.
Prior to Samford, the Daphne, Ala. native was a member of the coaching staff at the University of West Georgia, where he worked with the team’s defensive line.
Cotton served two seasons as a quality control assistant at the University of North Carolina in 2016 and 2017. Prior to Chapel Hill, he was at Brimingham-Southern as the defensive line coach.
UAB brought Cotton onto the football staff in 2014 in a graduate assistant role, where he assisted with the defensive line.
In 2013, the coach got his initial start in college football as a strength and conditioning intern with the University of Alabama. While at Alabama, Cotton worked with football, baseball and rowing. He also gained experience working as a strength and conditioning coach at Robert E. Lee High in Montgomery, Ala.
Cotton holds a bachelor’s degree in physical education from Alabama State where he was a four-year letterman on the football team. The defensive lineman was a team captain and earned second team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference honors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.