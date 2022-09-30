Kennesaw State will travel to Jacksonville State on Saturday for what could be the final meeting between the schools separated by less than 100 miles.
Initially set to be annual opponents with the Owls (1-2) in the ASUN Conference's new football alignment, the Gamecocks (4-1) will be leaving after this season to leap up to the Football Championship Subdivision and join Conference USA.
With the move, a budding rivalry between the teams across the state line from one another may be coming to an end.
"It's just part of the world that we are in in college football," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. "We're close. I think we're similar schools. There's a lot of things that have been real positive about Kennesaw State playing Jacksonville State. You go back to the Truist Park/SunTrust Park game, which was probably the most memorable of all the games.
"Hopefully, there's a way it continues. You never know. Hopefully, something can work out because it's a good game for both schools and both fan bases."
Kennesaw State is 3-0 all-time against Jacksonville State, including the 60-52, five-overtime game on the Atlanta Braves' field in 2018. Last year, the Owls won 31-6 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, but the biggest win in program history may have come in the first meeting. Kennesaw State went on the road in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs in 2017 and beat No. 3 Jacksonville State 17-7 to advance to the quarterfinals.
For the Owls, Saturday's game in Jacksonville, Alabama, is big because it represents an ASUN game. The Gamecocks are ineligible to win the conference because of their pending departure, but since they have never beaten the Owls, that is likely to be an added incentive to play their best Saturday.
"You are playing a team that is averaging 36 points per game. They are 4-1," Bohannon said. "They had one of those no-show outings where their numbers are skewed a little bit (a 54-17 loss at Tulsa). They are probably averaging more than 40 points a game. They are only giving up around 22 points a game."
With the transition to the FBS, Jacksonville State is allotted a full complement of 85 scholarship players, and it is something that already has helped the Gamecocks put some of their recent struggles behind them. Also, new coach Rich Rodriguez -- a former Power Five coach at West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona -- has simplified things.
"Jacksonville State is not the same Jacksonville State that we've played against the last several years, in my opinion. They are tougher, they are more physical and more disciplined than they've been, Bohannon said. "It's not a knock on what they were before. This is just an evaluation of what we're getting ready to play on Saturday."
The Gamecocks come in averaging 266 rushing yards per game. Through five games, three backs already have more than 250 yards on the ground -- Anwar Lewis (399), Matt LaRoache (326) and quarterback Zion Webb (260).
Webb has also thrown for 769 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions, but he has completed only 57% of his passes.
Defensively, Jacksonville State already have 33 tackles for loss, led by senior linebacker Markall Benton, who has 35 tackles, 2.5 sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss.
Kennesaw State, which was third in the FCS in rushing last year with more than 276 yards per game, is averaging only 185 yards through three games this season. The Owls ran for 221 in getting their first win of the season last week against Wofford.
Injury update
Kennesaw State looked better last week, with its offensive line playing intact for the first time against Wofford. Unfortunately, that will not be the case this week, as Zion Katina will be out this week.
Other key players listed as out include running backs Nykeem Farrow, Iaan Cousins and Jordan Lay. Gabriel Benyard, who is listed as questionable, may return to the lineup and would give a big lift to a now depleted running back room. Linebacker Juandarion Silas, the ASUN Freshman of the Week after his showing against Cincinnati, could also return, as he is listed as questionable after missing last week.
Family matters
Kennesaw State will see a familiar surname on the Jacksonville State sideline this weekend -- Rechsteiner.
Bronson Rechsteiner was one of the most productive players in Kennesaw State's history as a linebacker-turned-running back, and he is now on track to do big things in professional wrestling as Bron Breakker, the champion of WWE's NXT brand.
Rechsteiner's cousin, Brock. is a redshirt freshman tight end for Jacksonville State. Like his cousin, Brock Rechsteiner, the son of hall of fame pro wrestler Scott Steiner, was a standout athlete at Etowah High School in Woodstock.
On the air
Kickoff is set 2 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
