KENNESAW -- After Gardner-Webb took a 30-27 lead with 43 seconds to play Saturday, all Kennesaw State needed was three plays to drive the ball 60 yards to take the lead.
From his own 40, Owls quarterback Xavier Shepherd found Iaan Cousins for a diving catch across the middle, moving them into the Runnin’ Bulldogs territory at the 36.
“We wanted to get the ball as close as possible to get in field goal range,” Shepherd said. “Honestly, I was (wanting to) score based off of what we had going, with momentum swinging our way.”
Shepherd then found Caleb O’Neal for a 21-yard reception and then, with 15 seconds left, connected with Xavier Hill for a 15-yard game-winning touchdown to defeat Gardner-Webb 34-30 on Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
“While we were in the huddle, I was telling coach that the same person was checking me, so just throw the fade,” Hill said. “That’s what I really wanted. I have been wanting that since like Game 1.”
The win marked the Owls’ sixth straight and moved them to 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the Big South Conference.
“A win is a win,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “I told the team after the game that I’m proud of them. We kept fighting, and I think that speaks volumes of our program.”
Shepherd finished the game 12-for-14 with 209 yards passing and four touchdowns, making him the first quarterback in Kennesaw State history to throw for four touchdowns in a single game.
Evan Thompson led the defense with 16 total tackles, including a key fourth-down stop in the third quarter, and tied Bryson Armstrong’s record for the most tackles in a single game.
Gardner-Webb (3-5, 1-3) found a sense of momentum late in the fourth quarter. Narii Gaither ran the ball in for a 1-yard score to cut the lead to 27-23. Nearly 3 minutes later, Fisher found Gaither for a 33-yard touchdown pass to take the lead.
Demetric Barnes blocked the extra point attempt to keep the Owls’ deficit at three.
“If you do not believe in winning, you are not winning that game,” Bohannon said. “There was just too much adversity. I think (the win) speaks volumes about our kids and our staff. Our kids believe they are going to win.”
Gardner-Webb dominated much of the first half, going up 10-0 with a 36-yard field goal by Austin McKay and a 27-yard rushing touchdown by Narli Gaither to start the second quarter. In total, the Runnin' Bulldogs had 215 yards of total offense in the first half and had the ball for 18:20.
Kennesaw State’s offense started to find a rhythm late in the second quarter, and after a 38-yard field goal by Nathan Robertson and an 8-yard touchdown pass from Shepherd to Hill, the game was tied 10-10 going into half.
The Runnin' Bulldogs were first to get on the board in the third quarter. They drove the ball 80 yards in just three plays, and quarterback Bailey Fisher ran the ball in for a 12-yard score to take the 17-10 lead.
The Owls’ went on to score on back-to-back drives in the third quarter to take their first lead of the game. Shepherd connected with Gabriel Benyard for a 30-yard touchdown pass, then later found O’Neal from 51 yards out, and the Owls were up 24-17.
Kennesaw State forced Gardner-Webb to punt on its next drive, and the Owls got the ball back on their own 27 with 14:04 remaining. Eleven plays and 47 yards later, Robertson added in a 43-yard field goal to further extend the Owls’ lead.
