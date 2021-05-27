Kennesaw State's first game against Georgia Tech will kickoff at noon.
The announcement was made late Thursday afternoon following the release of the early season game times by the ACC. The game will be broadcast on the ACC Regional Networks.
The Owls will travel to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Sept. 11 looking for its first win against a Football Bowl Subdivision opponent in its first game against a Power 5 program.
KSU comes off a 2021 spring season in which it went 4-1, but missed the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the first time in four years. In two previous attempts against FBS schools, the Owls led in the fourth quarter of both games before falling late. In 2018 they traveled to Georgia State, but the Panthers won 24-20. In 2019, KSU took Kent State to overtime before falling 26-23. They were supposed to make a return trip to Kent State in 2020, but the game was wiped out because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Georgia Tech is coming off a 3-7 season in which it went 2-5 at home.
Tickets for the game can be purchased as part of Kennesaw State's season ticket package, which also includes five games at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, for $135.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.