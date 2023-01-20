The Kennesaw State football roster has been in flux over the last few weeks.
With the transfer portal continuing to become a bigger part of the recruiting process, it is almost more newsworthy when players come back to a program than those who leave.
For the Owls, there has been a combination of both.
Offensive lineman Terrell Paxton became the latest player to announce he would be returning for another season, joining defensive lineman Joel Parker, quarterback Jonathan Murphy, defensive back Markeith Montgomery and running back Isaac Foster.
Montgomery, who became the Owls' all-time interception leader last season, will utilize the extra year given to players during the COVID-19 pandemic to return and help anchor the defensive backfield. He finished this past season with 60 tackles, six tackles for loss and five interceptions.
Foster, who first joined the program in 2017, will be getting a seventh year of eligibility after redshirting his first year, getting a medical hardship for the fall 2021 season and now the extra season.
When healthy, Foster has proven to be one of the most explosive offensive players the program has had. This past season, he ran for 420 yards and five touchdowns, had 314 receiving yards with another two touchdowns and was utilized in the return game as both a kickoff and punt returner.
Foster has been an all-conference special teams performer three times, including being the Big South Special Teams Player of the Year as a freshman in 2018.
While the five returnees will make the transition to the 2023 season easier, Kennesaw State lost a handful of players who played significant roles and still have eligibility remaining.
Two of them are from the running back room -- Iaan Cousin and Nykeem Farrow. Cousin was limited to five games in 2022 because of injury, but he ran for 479 yards and four touchdowns, along with catching 14 passes for 337 yards and two touchdowns in 2021. He announced he would enter the transfer portal in April as a graduate transfer, with two years of eligibility remaining.
Others not returning to the program include defensive back Shamari Reed, former North Cobb standout linebacker Montrel Jenkins, linebacker William Jenkins and defensive back Cade Loden. On the offensive side, offensive lineman Jordan Love has moved on, while quarterback Xavier Shepherd made the announcement he would not be back as the season came to an end.
Shepherd, the preseason ASUN Offensive Player of the Year last fall, struggled through a season of injuries and ups and downs. He threw for 1,130 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions, while running for 589 yards and 11 scores.
Derenthal named director of football sports performance
Kennesaw State hired Alex Derenthal as its director of football sports performance this week.
“Coach Derenthal brings great experience to Kennesaw State,” coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. “Alex’s leadership and past playing experience will be a tremendous asset to our football program.”
Derenthal replaces former director of strength and conditioning Jim Kiritsy, who accepted the same position with Navy earlier this winter, reuniting with new Midshipmen coach Brian Newberry, formerly the defensive coordinator at Kennesaw State.
Derenthal arrives from Georgia State, where he served as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for four seasons. With the Panthers, he helped design and implement the team's strength and speed development programs.
Derenthal also worked as a member of the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia Tech from 2017-19 and spent four years as the head strength and conditioning coach at Reinhardt from 2013-17.
Derenthal was a four-year letter-winner as an offensive lineman at Temple (2004-08), serving as a team captain during his senior season. Upon his graduation, he signed a free-agent contract with the New York Giants in 2009.
Derenthal graduated from Temple in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and earned a master's degree in exercise science from California (Pa.) in 2012.
