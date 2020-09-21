Kennesaw State football finally got some good news.
Late last week, the Division I Council agreed to a practice and playing model designed for a spring season. They also approved a 16-team playoff format.
Now, the Owls know they have something to practice and play for during this 2020-21 school year.
"We're excited about the playoff opportunity," KSU coach Brian Bohannon said. "Its the ultimate reason we decided to push forward in the spring."
With the council's decision, Bohannon said it ultimately just flips the calendar.
"Right now, we're on a schedule where we lift three days and walk through two," Bohannon said. "Soon we'll phase into morning conditioning."
The new spring schedule will include and eight game season competed over the course of 13 weeks. All regular season games will have to be completed by April 17. The playoffs will start the following week with an FCS championship game played on May 15.
Bohannon said he is waiting to hear from the Big South on the schedule. Teams within the conference still have to determine whether they will play -- Monmouth and Hampton had opted out of the fall schedule. Robert Morris may also be a possibility. The program has announced its intention to join the conference for the 2021 schedule, but there were talks of them trying to play last fall after the Northeast Conference canceled its fall sports schedules. There has been no decision by the NEC as to whether it will play in the spring.
"Hopefully we'll hear something soon," he said on the conference schedule. "There are a lot of moving parts right now."
Once the conference schedule is in place, the Owls will be able to determine if any non-conference games are necessary. Initially, they had Point, Kent State, Alabama State, Tarelton State and Samford as non-conference opponents on the 2020 schedule.
Once the first play date is determined, KSU will be able to begin "fall ball," which will begin to look like a traditional spring practice.
If there has been any small advantage with the uprooting of the fall schedule its been the evaluation on potential recruits. Bohannon said the staff is ahead in that area, but it has been difficult trying to get things done based on phone calls and Zoom meetings. Currently, players can't visit campus until at least Jan. 1.
"This has been the most challenging time in my coaching career," he said. "There is a lot more going on and trying to be managed than people likely realize."
