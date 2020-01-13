Kennesaw State is a consensus top 15 team in the final FCS rankings.
The Owls finished No. 8 in the final American Football Coaches Association poll and 13th in the final Stats FCS poll. Both polls were released Monday.
It is the 33rd consecutive week Kennesaw State (11-3) has been ranked in the top 25, and it comes after their third straight 11-win season, a feat only matched by national champion North Dakota State, and a third straight FCS playoff appearance.
The Owls defeated then No. 11 Wofford in the opening round of the playoffs before falling at No. 4 Weber State in Round 2.
North Dakota State, which defeated James Madison 28-20 on Saturday to complete the first 16-0 season since 1894, was a unanimous No. 1 in both polls. In fact, both polls agree on the top seven spots with James Madison at No. 2, followed by Weber State, Montana State, Northern Iowa, Montana and Illinois State.
In the coaches poll, the Owls come in No. 8 and are followed by Sacramento State and Austin Peay to complete the top 10. Big South Conference foe Monmouth finished 13th and Wofford came in at No. 17.
In the STATS FCS poll, Austin Peay was No. 8 followed by Sacramento State and South Dakota State to round out its top 10.
Central Arkansas came in at No. 11, with Monmouth, KSU, Nicholls and Villanova completing the top 15.
Kennesaw State completed the best five-year run for a start-up program in modern FCS history. The Owls won 48 games over the first five seasons besting Georgia Southern's 47 and Old Dominion's 46.
AFCA Coaches' Poll
1. North Dakota State (16-0)
2. James Madison (14-2)
3. Weber State (11-4)
4. Montana State (11-4)
5. Northern Iowa (10-5)
6. Montana (10-4)
7. Illinois St. (10-5)
8. Kennesaw State (11-3)
9. Sacramento St. (9-4)
10. Austin Peay (11-4)
11. Central Arkansas (9-4)
12. South Dakota State (8-5)
13. Monmouth (11-3)
14. Nicholls (9-5)
15. Villanova (9-4)
16. Southeast Missouri St. (9-4)
17. Wofford (8-4)
18. Southeastern Louisiana (8-5)
19. Furman (8-5)
20. Albany (9-5)
21. Dartmouth (9-1)
22. Central Connecticut State (11-2)
23. North Carolina A&T (9-3)
24. Yale (9-1)
25. Florida A&M (9-2)
STATS FCS Poll
1 North Dakota State (16-0)
2 James Madison (14-2)
3 Weber State (11-4)
4 Montana State (11-4)
5 UNI (10-5)
6 Montana (10-4)
7 Illinois State (10-5)
8 Austin Peay (11-4)
9 Sacramento State (9-4)
10 South Dakota State (8-5)
11 Central Arkansas (9-4)
12 Monmouth (11-3)
13 Kennesaw State (11-3)
14 Nicholls (9-5)
15 Villanova (9-4)
16 Wofford (8-4)
17 Southeast Missouri State (9-4)
18 Albany (9-5)
19 Southeastern Louisiana (8-5)
20 North Carolina A&T (9-3)
21 Furman (8-5)
22 Dartmouth (9-1)
23 Central Connecticut State (11-2)
24 Florida A&M (9-2)
25 Yale (9-1)
