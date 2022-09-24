KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon has always said winning a college football game is hard.
It's hard to believe he expected it would be this hard.
Joel Parker sacked Wofford quarterback Jimmy Weirick on the final play of the game to secure a 24-22 Owls' victory in the home opener at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak dating back to last season, and put KSU (1-2) in the win column for the first time in 2022.
"I couldn't be more proud of my team," Bohannon said. "There have been a lot of things they have been fighting through. I knew we weren't going to play great (Saturday), but we did some good things.
"It was a huge win for our football team (Saturday)."
However it wasn't easy, in any aspect of the game. Parker's sack kept the defense from giving up 400 yards of total offense, or more, for the third game in a row. The offense looked better than it had in any of its previous two games, but each time it looked like it had built momentum to put Wofford (0-4) away, the Owls fumbled the ball away. And finally, Mr. Automatic when it came to making kicks over the last couple years, Nathan Robertson missed field goal attempts of 51 and 28 yards.
Despite the challenges, Bohannon said he saw his team do a lot of growing up.
"Every team has an identity," he said. "This team is learning how to respond to adversity."
Bohannon said after a loss to Samford in the season opener, and a lopsided loss at College Football Playoff participant Cincinnati, the team lacked confidence, which is why he was so happy to see the team make a play and close out the game.
"We have to get a little bit of our swagger back," Bohannon said.
It didn't look like they were going to get that swagger on the opening drive of the game. Wofford, which had only scored one touchdown over its first three games opened with a four-play, 76-yard touchdown drive that took only 1:14. Weirick, who finished 25 of 39 for 358 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, connected with Rickie Shaw for 47 yards on the first play to the KSU 29, and three plays later the Terriers were in the end zone.
The Owls answered with a methodical 13-play, 75-yard drive led by quarterback Jonathan Murphy.
Murphy made his first start of the season, in place of Xavier Shepherd, and was more than efficient. He was 11 of 14 for 107 yards in the air, but carried the ball 28 times for 138 yards and two touchdowns. He capped the first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run and KSU had a 7-6 lead.
Wofford appeared to be on its way to a long drive of its own, but under pressure, Weirick threw the first of his two interceptions. His pass sailed over his receivers and into the arms of Markeith Montgomery. The senior defensive back picked up a convoy and followed it down the sideline for a 78-yard interception return. It was the longest interception return in program history, put KSU up 14-6, and turned the momentum of the game.
"It was huge," Bohannon said. "When something like that happens it lifts the whole sideline. The energy goes up a bunch."
KSU opened the second half with a six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that was highlighted by a 34-yard run by Murphy and a 28-yard catch by Iaan Cousin, who finished with six catches for 58 yards. Murphy scored on a 3-yard run to make it 21-9 early in the third quarter.
Wofford was held to 25 yards of offense in the third quarter, but started its comeback in the fourth when Weirick connected with Landon Parker, who caught six passes for 155 yards, for 68 yards down to the KSU 1. The Terriers punched it in on the next play to cut the deficit to 24-16.
After a quick three-and-out, Wofford needed only six plays to find the end zone again. Highlighted by a 48-yard pass to Parker, the Terriers cut the lead to 24-22. Demetric Barnes made the play on the two-point conversion, intercepting the pass to keep KSU in the lead.
With just over 4 minutes to play, KSU faced fourth-and-1 from its own 40, and Bohannon had a decision to make. He said there were a lot of thoughts in a short period of time, but as he is known to do, decided to go for it.
"I didn't want to give them the ball back," he said. "And I felt like we could get a yard. We had to find a way to close the game out."
KSU didn't close the game out, but it took another 2 1/2 minutes off the clock and set things up for Parker's sack.
"We found a way to make a play when things were going sideways," Bohannon said.
