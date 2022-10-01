JACKSONVILLE, Ala. — Jacksonville State’s football struggles against Kennesaw State literally went up in puffs of smoke Saturday.
A big third quarter got the Gamecocks over an 11-point halftime deficit, and they got their first victory over the Owls, 35-28, in overtime Saturday on Burgess-Snow Field, in a game JSU’s players chose as their cigar game this season.
The victory in JSU’s first ASUN conference game lifted the Gamecocks to 5-1 overall in Rich Rodriguez’s first season as coach.
It bagged its first overtime victory since beating Chattanooga in the 2015 playoffs. The Gamecocks also avenged three long, sad losses to KSU (1-3).
The Owls eliminated JSU from the 2017 playoffs, 17-7. Most memorably, KSU prevailed 60-52 in a five-overtime thriller in 2018 in the Atlanta Braves’ stadium, now called Truist Park.
JSU looked downright inept in a 31-6 loss at KSU last season.
Rodriguez entered the postgame news conference still puffing on his cigar, drawing a reaction from the four players who had just concluded their portion of interviews.
“Yeah, baby!” JSU quarterback Zion Webb said as he stood up.
Rodriguez said the cigar game started when he had seniors over to his house in preseason. He offered the option of one cigar game this season, and they chose Kennesaw State “to a man.”
Kennesaw was picked to win the ASUN title in this, the league’s inaugural season.
“They reminded me last night at the team meeting,” Rodriguez said. “They said, ’Coach, did you get the cigars?’ Yes, we did. We got 200 of them, and they were thinking about that as soon as we got in the locker room, after the game.”
Rodriguez puffed, took a gulp of his bottled water and choked back emotions while describing the postgame celebration.
“These guys put in a lot of work,” he said. “To me, a day like today is so rewarding, to see them smile.”
JSU overcame two muffed punts to beat KSU, including Michael Pettway’s muff to put the Owls at JSU’s 5-yard line in the fourth quarter. Three plays later, quarterback Jonathan Murphy kept from two yards out to tie the game at 28-28 with 3:14 to play.
Both muffs set up KSU touchdowns.
The Owls had a chance to win in regulation, but Nathan Robertson missed a 45-yard field goal wide right with 19 seconds to play.
JSU retook the lead when Sterling Galban caught a scrambling Webb’s pass in the back corner of the end zone and got his off hand down in bounds while flying out of bounds. Officials initially ruled him out of bounds, but replay review reversed the call.
“It was just kind of a bang-bang play,” Galban said. “I knew it was overtime, and I knew Zion was going to give me a chance.
“Before that, I told him just to trust me. Trust us receivers to make a play for him, and he threw it up, and I kind of had a late reaction. It was just kind of bang-bang. I didn’t really think about it.”
The game ended on KSU’s first play of OT. Jackson Luttrell sacked Murphy who fumbled. J-Rock Swain recovered the fumble.
Swain said the Gamecocks adjusted when they saw an unexpected formation.
“We didn’t know they were going to come out in ‘dice,’ so when we did see it, coach called the right play for us to get up the field in pass rush,” he said. “When Jackson got in and made the sack, I knew I had to get the ball.”
It all went into a day that saw JSU overcome six turnovers, let alone Kennesaw State demons.
“It’s a great day to be a Jacksonville State Gamecock,” Rodriguez said.
