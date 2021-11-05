KENNESAW — Kennesaw State will kick off Saturday at Robert Morris with the hopes of keeping one streak alive, while bringing another to an end.
The 12th-ranked Owls (7-1, 4-0 Big South Conference) will be trying to remain first in the conference by winning their sixth straight game, and at the same time, end the Colonials’ seven-game home win streak dating back to the 2019 season.
Robert Morris (3-4, 2-3) extended its home streak last week with a 38-35 win over Hampton, with kicker Nick Bisceglia making a 38-yard field goal with 5 seconds to play. The game marked the first time in four years the Colonials produced more than 500 yards of total offense, and much of that came from quarterback George Martin.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound redshirt senior threw for a career-high 315 yards and two touchdowns. For the season, he has completed 58.8% of his passes for 1,455 yards, 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“He does a nice job throwing the football,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. “He’s a big quarterback. They move him in the pocket and they are doing some different stuff. They are gaining confidence as they go.”
Saturday will be the second time Kennesaw State has seen Martin and Robert Morris. The Owls beat the Colonials 35-0 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in the shortened spring season, with Martin held to 8-of-19 passing for 51 yards and an interception.
Bohannon said he did not put much stock in that matchup heading into Saturday’s rematch outside Pittsburgh. Bohannon said the Colonials had not played or practiced much for three weeks leading up to the spring game because of COVID-19 protocols.
That is not the case now.
“They are playing a ton better,” Bohannon said.
During their current home winning streak, Robert Morris is averaging 28 points per game. Helping Martin is running back Alijah Jackson, who leads the team with 411 rushing yards for the year.
Defensively, the Colonials have struggled this season, allowing 414.3 yards of total offense per game, including 167.1 rushing.
Kennesaw State will try to exploit that, as it comes in averaging 266.2 yards per game, which is second in the Football Championship Subdivision. The Owls will also try to get back in the end zone running the ball as they had a streak of 64 straight games with at least one rushing touchdown snapped last week in their 34-30 win over Gardner-Webb.
Right on time
During the first eight games of the season, Kennesaw State saw its kickoff times change every week.
The team has started at 8 p.m., noon, 6 p.m., 3 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 4 p.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday makes the first repeat starting time when the Owls kick off at noon, matching the start for the team’s Sept. 11 game at Georgia Tech.
While the varying times is somewhat of an oddity, Bohannon said he did not think it had had an effect on the team to this point.
“I don’t know if that’s been a factor,” he said. “You know me. If I could play at 10 a.m., I would. I would have no problem with it. I like to get up and play. You play those later games, you sit around all day and it’s miserable.”
Injury report
Twenty-two players are listed as out for Saturday’s game against Robert Morris. That includes linebackers Montrel Jenkins and Jalen Barnum, along with defensive back Jeremiah Compton.
Another eight players are listed as questionable with injuries, including running back Adeolu Adeleke and offensive lineman Zion Katina. Defensive lineman Travis Bell and defensive back Markeith Montgomery are questionable with illness.
On the air
The game can be seen on ESPN+ and can be heard on the KSU Owls app.
