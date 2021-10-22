KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State will try to remain undefeated in Big South Conference play when it travels to Buies Creek, North Carolina, on Saturday to face Campbell.
It will be the third meeting between the No. 12 Owls (5-1, 2-0) and the Camels (3-3, 2-1). Kennesaw State won both of the previous matchups -- 49-0 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium in 2018 and 38-35 at Campbell in 2019.
In the game two years ago, the Owls came back from an 11-point second-quarter deficit and held on late as Camels quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams led an offense that rolled up 386 yards, and one where he made several big plays both passing and running the ball.
That day, Williams threw for 233 yards and a touchdown, while running for 110 yards and two touchdowns.
"He almost single-handedly beat us in '19 just because we couldn't tackle him," Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said. "He would scramble and make plays."
Williams suffered an injury in Campbell's second game of the season against Elon and has played sparingly since. He was replaced in the lineup by former North Atlanta standout Wiley Hartley, who has proven to be more of a traditional pocket passer than a dual-threat like Williams.
In four games, Hartley, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound sophomore, has completed 61% of his passes for 1,188 yards, 13 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has thrown for more than 300 yards in three of his four starts, including 314 yards, two touchdowns and two interception last week in a 34-17 loss to Monmouth.
"He can throw it. He can make any throw," Bohannon said of Hartley. "They are a little different with this young man at quarterback because they are throwing it a little bit more, but they are equally dynamic. It's just a different way of doing it.
"They are going to put it in the air and give their guys a chance to make some plays."
One player who has not changed in the Campbell lineup is wide receiver Caleb Snead. The 6-4, 205-pound senior caught six passes for 99 yards and a touchdown against Kennesaw State in 2019, and is by far Campbell's leading target this year.
In six games, Snead has caught 34 passes for 578 yards and eight touchdowns. The Camels' next two leading receivers -- Julian Hill and RJ Jackson -- have combined for 32 receptions, but only 357 yards and three touchdowns.
It will be a good test for the Kennesaw State secondary, which has played well so far this season. The Owls have allowed an average of 173.2 passing yards and 277.7 yards of total offense per game, which rank 17th and 11th, respectively, in the Football Championship Subdivision.
On defense, Campbell is led by defensive lineman Brevin Allen. The 6-4, 265-pound senior has 6.5 sacks and 23 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss.
The Camels have also been outstanding at taking the ball away from its opponent this season. They have already forced 18 turnovers and are plus-9 in turnover ratio.
It will be important for Kennesaw State to protect the football, which it has not done as well this season as in the past. The Owls had three turnovers last week against North Carolina A&T, have 12 on the season and have a minus-5 ratio.
Kennesaw State comes into the game with the No. 2 rushing attack in the FCS at 277.3 yards per game, led by quarterback Xavier Shepherd, who has run for 504 yards and is tied for the national lead with 11 touchdowns.
The Owls ran for 222 yards last week against a North Carolina A&T defense that came into the game allowing only 90 rushing yards per game. Campbell comes into Saturday's game allowing 136.3.
One significant advantage Kennesaw State will have is on special teams. Senior Nathan Robertson is 5-of-8 on field goals and has made all 21 of his extra point attempts this season. For his career, he is 17-of-24 on field goals with a long of 46.
Campbell sophomore Isaac Riffle is only 2-of-7 on field goals and missed three last week against Monmouth.
On the air
The game, set for a 4 p.m. kickoff, can be seen on ESPN+ and heard on the KSU Owls app.
