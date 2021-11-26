KENNESAW -- After a one-season absence, Kennesaw State will return to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs to face the only team that runs the ball more than it does.
The No. 10 Owls, ranked second in the FCS in rushing at 275.5 yards per game will host Davidson, which is first at 348.4 yards per game, at Fifth Third Bank Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
The winner of the game will travel to East Tennessee State next weekend.
It is the second straight appearance for Davidson (8-2), which has won the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League in back-to-back seasons. It is be the fourth playoff appearance for Kennesaw State, with at least one win for the Owls each time.
Like Kennesaw State, Davidson runs the option, though quarterback Louis Colosimo directs the offense from the shotgun. The Wildcats, who have had four different rushers run for at least 100 yards in a game this season, are led by Dylan Sparks, who has gone for 796 yards and eight touchdowns.
Sparks is one of four backs who have at least 400 rushing yards, joining Coy Williams (695 yds., 14 TD), slotback Aris Hilliard (598 yds., 8 TD) and Colosimo (434 yds., 2 TD). Eli Turner Jr. (292) and Mark McCurdy (283) are just short of 300 yards for the season
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said a defense cannot just try to focus on one or two with as many talented players as Davidson has.
"You have to go prepare for what they do," Bohannon said. "They are a zone-based option football team. They do a great job of what they do. Their numbers are off the charts.
"They are going to move the ball some, but we have to figure out how to get them off the field on third down, avoid big plays and find a way to create some turnovers."
Kennesaw State is coming off a Big South championship game in which it allowed only 30 rushing yards to Monmouth. For the season, the Owls are allowing only 99.1 rushing yards per game. Davidson comes into Saturday allowing 126.5 rushing yards per game
It will likely be the team that can slow the other the most that will have the biggest advantage Saturday.
"It may be the quickest game in the FCS playoffs this Saturday," Davidson coach Scott Abell said on his coach's show. "We understand each other fairly well. I don't think there are a lot of secrets in what we both want to establish. I think the key for us is doing what we do."
Xavier Shepherd comes into the game leading the FCS with 19 rushing touchdowns, and he is 164 rushing yards from becoming the second quarterback in Kennesaw State history to reach 1,000 yards both passing and rushing. The Big South Offensive Player of the Year has already broken the team record with 14 passing touchdowns, and he has thrown four touchdown passes in a game twice already this season.
If Shepherd is forced to throw, a banged-up Owls offensive line missing all-conference selection Jake Lassiter because of injury will have to slow down Davidson's Jonathan Hammond, a 6-foot-2, 227-pound defensive end from Mount Vernon Presbyterian School in Sandy Springs. The sophomore leads the Wildcats with 9.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss, and he is second on the team in tackles with 57, behind only senior linebacker Jake Alexander's 60.
"Defensively, they have a lot of upperclassmen, seniors, and they have a lot of players from Georgia," Bohannon said.
Injury update
In addition to Lassiter being ruled out, fellow offensive linemen Zion Katina and Terrell Paxton are listed as questionable. All three linemen suffered injuries in the fourth quarter against Monmouth.
Other key players on the injured list include running back Preston Daniels and defensive back Jeremiah Compton, who are both out with lower body injuries. Slotback Iaan Cousin, running back Sonny Smith, wide receiver Xavier Hill, linebacker Welton Spottsville and defensive lineman Kerick Reese are all listed as questionable.
Free student tickets
Thanks to a donation to the athletic department, the first 1,000 students will receive free tickets to the game. Once those 1,000 tickets have been claimed, the remaining student tickets can be purchased for $5 each. Tickets can be purchased through KSUOwls.com.
ON THE AIR
The game can be seen on ESPN+ and heard through the KSU Owls app.
