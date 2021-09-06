Kennesaw State dropped three spots in the new STATS Perform FCS poll, which was released Monday.
The Owls moved back from No. 19 to No. 22 after a 35-25 season-opening victory over NAIA opponent Reinhardt last Thursday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
KSU has been ranked for 47 consecutive weeks, a Big South Conference record, as it prepares to take on Georgia Tech in its first meeting with a Power 5 opponent on Saturday. The Owls are still looking for their first victory over a Football Bowl Subdivision program, and it may take a win in order to keep its consecutive weeks mark in the top 25 alive.
Sam Houston State remained at No. 1 and was followed by South Dakota State, which rolled over FBS opponent Colorado State. James Madison came in at No. 3, followed by Montana, which beat FBS No. 20 Washington, and North Dakota State.
Monmouth, at No. 20, was the only other Big South Conference program which was ranked. The Owls will join the ASUN football conference next season, which also had two teams ranked in Jacksonville State (16) and Central Arkansas (19).
