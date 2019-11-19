Kennesaw State's men's basketball team beat Reinhardt 69-52 on Monday in an exhibition game at the KSU Convocation Center.
The game came in the middle of a seven-game road trip to begin the regular season. The Owls' first official home game will be Dec. 7 against Florida International.
That did not seem to matter to the 1,556 fans that came to see the team new coach Amir Abdur-Rahim put on the floor.
Reinhardt (2-4) opened the game with a 3-pointer by Dwayne Wilson, but Kennesaw State (0-3) responded with a dunk from Antonio Spencer to spark a run and take the lead 6-3. Former Campbell High School standout Terrell Burden coupled with Adili Kuerban to combine for 12 of the next 14 points to build a 20-13 lead with 10:17 to play in the first half.
"(Reinhardt) does a really good job of trying to speed up the pace of the game," Abdur-Rahim said in a release. "For us, that's good because a lot of the teams we play right now are trying to do the same thing to us. Our guards have been doing a good job of taking care of the ball against the press. Where we have to get better at, and where we need to grow, is our decision-making once we break it."
Reinhardt tied the game at 20-all, but Kennesaw State used a 6-0 run capped off by a jumper from Tyler Hooker to retake the lead. the Owls built on their lead lead in part to their free-throw shooting, finishing the half 16-of-21 for a 39-25 lead.
After an 8-0 run extended the second-half lead to 49-34, Hooker and freshman Bobby Miller made 3-pointers on three straight possessions to put the game out of reach at 68-50.
"Tyler Hooker is being asked to do something this year that I don't think he's ever been asked to do and that's not only give us a scoring punch, but we are asking him to lead and lead vocally," Abdur-Rahim said. "That's not an easy thing to do. To his credit, he has done an unbelievable job of buying into that role and embracing it."
Hooker led Owls with 17 points, followed by Burden's 12. Armani Harris was also in double-figures with 10 points and eight rebounds. Burden also finished the night with six steals.
Kennesaw State will open a four-game road stretch this weekend for the ASUN/MAAC Challenge at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. The Owls will play Monmouth on Friday and Iona on Saturday.
