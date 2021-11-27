KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State's speed overwhelmed Davidson and lifted the Owls to a 48-21 victory in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.
KSU used that speed to jump to a 20-0 first-quarter lead, and it did so in a variety of ways.
On the second play from scrimmage, linebacker Evan Thompson was in the Davidson backfield almost as fast as the snap was. When Wildcats' running back Dylan Sparks collided with quarterback Louis Colosimo and fumbled the handoff, Thompson was there to scoop it up before it hit the ground.
The play gave the Owls (11-1) the ball at the Davidson 29, and seven plays later, Xavier Shepherd scored the first of his four rushing touchdowns for a 7-0 lead.
After forcing a Wildcats' punt from their 15 on the next drive, KSU started on its 46. Adeolu Adeleke started is next scoring march with an 18-yard run around the right side. Kyle glover followed two plays later with a 15-yard burst up the middle, and it eventually led to Shepherd scoring on a 1-yard dive.
Another three-and-out by the defense set up the Owls' Gabriel Benyard for a program first. He fielded Evan Prichard's punt at the KSU 37, split the cover team and went 63 yards for the first punt return touchdown in program history.
The score was 20-0 and there was still 4:23 left in the first quarter.
"The biggest obstacle was their speed," Davidson coach Scott Abell said. "We don't see that kind of speed in our league, ever."
The speed was truly on display on Benyard's return, but if KSU was successful with its original plan, the return wouldn't have happened.
"We were trying to block (the punt)," Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. "Sometimes you get too much in protection mode and that can happen. We all know what Gabriel can do, and if you give him some room, he kind of glides."
The win sets up a second-round matchup with Southern Conference champion and No. 7 national seed East Tennessee State next Saturday in Johnson City, the sight of Kennesaw State's inaugural victory in 2015.
The Owls are 1-1 all-time against the Buccaneers, but since that time, the Owls have won three Big South titles, and made the playoffs for the fourth time in five years. The win moves them to 5-3 all time in the postseason and set a new conference record for playoff wins. They are 3-0 in first round games.
