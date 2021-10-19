KENNESAW — Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said his team has yet to play a complete game in all three phases.
While Bohannon may be waiting for the offense and special teams to play well on the same day, that cannot be said about the defense.
In the Owls’ current four-game winning streak — Wofford, Jacksonville State, Hampton and North Carolina A&T — the defense has stepped up its game, allowing only 7.8 points per game and limiting opponents to an average of 247.3 yards.
Kennesaw State (5-1, 2-0 Big South Conference) is now sixth in the Football Championship Subdivision in red zone defense, 11th in total defense (277.4 yards per game), 14th in rushing defense (104.2) and 17th in passing defense (173.2).
In the Owls’ 14-0 win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday, the unit took it to another level. It limited the Aggies to 207 total yards, which included only 31 rushing yards, the third-fewest rushing yards allowed in program history.
In addition, Kennesaw State set a new Big South record by posting a shutout for the sixth straight year, and it was also the first time North Carolina A&T had been shut out since 2014.
“It was the first time they came ready to play, and when I say ‘came ready to play,’ they played with a little edge about them,” Bohannon said.
“It’s hard in this day and age in college football (to post a shutout). It’s hard to do. (North Carolina A&T was) averaging 30-something points a game, and their run game is something they hang their hat on.
“It was huge for us Saturday night. It was huge for our defense, their building and their growing. Credit to our defense with their mindset coming ready to play.”
After each game, Bohannon said he and the other coaches give out a player of the week award, and he said the winner from the North Carolina A&T game was defensive lineman Travis Bell.
While Bell only recorded one tackle for the night, Bohannon said there was another reason he earned the nod.
“Penetration,” Bohannon said. “We controlled the line of scrimmage on defense, all night. When Travis makes up his mind, he’s hard to block.”
Linebacker Evan Thompson, who the Big South recognized as its Defensive Player of the Week for his 12 tackles and three tackles for loss, has settled into the lineup after taking over as a starter three games ago. He leads Kennesaw State with 44 tackles, including 5½ tackles for loss.
“Evan has been steady Eddie, Bohannon said. “He’s gotten better every week — has a knack about being around the ball and getting guys on the ground.”
There were also a couple of players Saturday who turned heads for one of the first times.
Freshman Garland Benyard stepped in for an injured Welton Spottsville at linebacker and flourished with five tackles, a pass breakup and a blocked punt. It was a performance that earned Benyard Big South Freshman of the Week honors.
In addition, there was sophomore defensive lineman Kerick Reese. Reese had a career-high four tackles, including two for loss, and like Bell, appeared to be a consistent inhabitant of the North Carolina A&T backfield.
“Kerick Reese didn’t always do everything, but he played the game at a high level Saturday night,” Bohannon said. “I thought he was very impactful for what he was doing. There were some times when he wasn’t doing his job, but he was making plays. It was, ‘No, but yes, good.’ He showed us some things we hoped we would see.”
Injury update
The Owls got out of the North Carolina A&T game with Spottsville and running back Irving Smith the only two who suffered injuries that could keep them out of Saturday’s game against Campbell.
If Spottsville is unable to play, Benyard would likely make his first start.
Finding the end zone
After six games, including five starts, quarterback Xavier Shepherd is tied for the lead in the FCS with 11 touchdowns. In addition, his average of 11 points per game is third in the FCS, and he ranks first in the Big South in points scored with 66.
