There's something about those helmets.
Two weeks ago, Kennesaw State debuted grey helmets with wings on the side. The Owls ended up having to spread those wings to fly down the field for a last-second touchdown to beat Gardner-Webb.
Fast forward to Saturday, and again wearing those new grey helmets, KSU found itself trailing in the fourth quarter, 24-21 with 3:33 to play.
Once again, the offense took flight as quarterback Xavier Shepherd finally got into a groove, and he led the Owls 70 yards in eight plays. He scored his third rushing touchdown of the day, this one from 2 yards out to lift Kennesaw State (9-1, 6-0) to a 28-24 victory over North Alabama (2-8, 1-4) on Saturday.
The win sets up a winner-take-all matchup against Monmouth next week at Fifth Third Bank Stadium for the Big South conference championship and the automatic bid into the FCS playoffs.
One thing that is a likely guarantee for next week, the Owls won't be wearing those grey helmets, regardless of the fact that they find a way to win while wearing them.
"They are done. Buried," coach Brian Bohannon said. "I said before the game if this one was close we wouldn't see them again."
With the game tied at 14-14 at the half, Kennesaw State tried to take control of the game early in the third quarter. It took the opening drive 57 yards in 12 plays and was set to take the lead when Shepherd was stripped of the ball at the North Alabama 2 yard line where the Lions recovered.
The defense held and the Owls got the ball back at the North Alabama 42 yard line. From there, they needed seven plays to finally take their first lead of the game. Shepherd, who had 145 yards of total offense and accounted for all four KSU touchdowns, scored on a 3-yard run for a 21-14 advantage.
The Lions responded behind quarterback Blake Dever, who led them on an 87-yard drive, capping it off with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Takairee Kenebrew to tie the game. Dever went 5-for-5 on the drive. He finished the game 21 of 32 for 249 yards, three touchdowns and an interception.
North Alabama got the ball right back and went 53 yards in 12 plays. It took 6:04 off the clock and Sam Contorno connected on his first field goal of the year, from 29 yards, to put the Lions back on top 24-21.
Starting from the 30, Shepherd went to work. After completing only 2 of 7 passes to that point, he connected with Aedolu Adeleke for 25 yards and a first down at the UNA 42. On third-and-3 from the 39, Shepherd connected with Will Haigler for 14 yards down to the Lions' 25 with 1:29 to play. Adeleke followed with a 20-yard run to put KSU at the 5, and two plays later, Shepherd scored the go-ahead touchdown.
North Alabama had one more chance, but former McEachern High School standout Erwin Byrd, stepped in front of receiver Dexter Boykin and intercepted Dever's pass.
"I don't think it could have gone much better," Bohannon said of the game-winning drive. It tells a lot about the character in this team. It may not always look pretty, but these kids just find a way to win."
North Alabama, which had averaged 37 points a game in conference play, outgained the Owls 330-327. After back-to-back weeks of having four touchdown passes, the Owls reverted back to the run, putting up 232 yards. Kyle Glover led the team with 84 yards on 13 carries, including a long of 48.
UNA took a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter before KSU got on track. Shepherd scored his first touchdown on a 2 yard run to get the Owls on the board, and he connected with Caleb O'Neal with a 27-yard touchdown pass just before halftime to tie the score.
Adeleke had 73 total yards of offense, while former Owl Jaxton Carson led UNA with 82 yards rushing. Cortez Hall led all receivers with five catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.
