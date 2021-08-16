After Saturday's scrimmage, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said he wished the team had time for another one.
"The ball was on the ground," he said. "There were yellow hankies on the ground."
With only 16 days before the team opens its season on Sept. 2 against Reinhardt at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, the schedule is keeping the program from getting a second chance. Fall camp ended with the scrimmage, and the players begin school this week. Bohannon said this week will be tough, especially for the new players, as they begin the student part of being a student-athlete.
"We're kind of in no-mans land," he said. "It's not game week and they are making adjustments to afternoon meetings, and they are going from 10 a.m. practice to 4 p.m."
Bohannon said once the players make the adjustment they will get into the routine, but it takes a little time, especially with the freshmen who are new to college and college football.
That being said, many of those freshmen continued to get valuable reps during the scrimmage as the program continues to deal with a multitude of injuries, however, that may soon change. Bohannon said he expects about a dozen players back to practice in the next few days.
Two players who have been on the field have been quarterbacks Jonathan Murphy and Xavier Shepherd and they are making the choice of who will be the opening day starter difficult on the coaching staff.
Shepherd took the first snap of the scrimmage, but Bohannon said not much should be read into that right now. Shepherd and Murphy have split time and all of their reps have come with the first team.
"Camp in general was really positive," Bohannon said. "But there is a lot of work to do."
