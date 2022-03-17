KENNESAW -- Kennesaw State's football team took the field for the first practice of the spring Wednesday, and coach Brian Bohannon said it was nice just to be back in a normal routine.
There was no spring practice in 2021, with the Owls instead playing the Football Championship Subdivision's truncated spring schedule. They went 4-1 in the five games in the spring, then followed it with a Big South Conference championship and a second-round FCS playoff appearance in the fall.
Still, it never seemed like the team was quite in sync.
From the start last fall, Kennesaw State's group of injured players numbered in the mid-20s. There were some days during fall practice where it seemed as if the Owls had more red jerseys -- designating inured players -- on the field than healthy ones.
On Wednesday, that number was at 10, and nothing initially seems to be too serious.
"We've been better this offseason," Bohannon said. "We've been better with our mindset and how we approach things. Our attitude has been positive. Now, it's our job to build on that."
One of the reasons things have been better for Kennesaw State is the return of some of the injured players.
Coming back for a sixth season after suffering numerous leg injuries last year is running back Isaac Foster. Arguably one of the most dynamic players in the Big South over the last few years as a runner, receiver and all-conference return man, Foster's ability and work ethic continues to have a positive effect on the practice field.
"Foster, he's a worker," Bohannon said. "When he's out there, he sets the bar higher and everyone elevates their performance."
While Foster is clearly a leader on offense, Bohannon said the 13 practices the Owls will hold over the next month -- culminating with the annual spring game April 15 at Fifth Third Bank Stadium -- will help determine leaders on the defensive side of the ball.
One of the key position groups to watch for that is the linebackers, where Kennesaw State must replace three starters in former McEachern High School standout Xavier Reddick and all-conference performers Chance Bates and Evan Thompson due to graduation and another key role player in Welton Spottsville, who entered the transfer portal in February.
One starter who will be back and will likely be expected to take on some of that leadership role will be sophomore linebacker Garland Benyard. The standout from Irwin County High School was named the Big South Defensive Freshman of the Year for a season in which he posted 35 tackles and two tackles for loss after taking over as a starter late in the season.
