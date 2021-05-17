Kennesaw State assistant football coach Tim Glanton has announced his retirement, effective at the end of May. The running backs and special teams coach has been on head coach Brian Bohannon’s staff since 2013 as an inaugural member.
“I want to thank coach Bohannon for the opportunity. When he took this job, I was ready for a change and needed one. He threw me a lifeline and I got rejuvenated,” Glanton said in a release. “I appreciate him for giving me an opportunity to finish here with an unbelievable ride in what all we have accomplished. He and this staff have formed a brotherhood. I appreciate and love them.”
The rushing attack has ranked in the top three of the FCS in each of the last five seasons, including leading the nation in rushing yards per game in 2017 and 2019. The Owls set the program's all-time record with 352.9 yards per game on the ground in 2018, good for second in the nation among all NCAA Division I FBS and FCS team.
Kennesaw State posted the No. 7 scoring offense in the country in 2019 at 37.9 points per game and the top rushing attack in the nation at 342.4 yards per contest. The Owls set the school record for rushing touchdowns in a season with 58 as KSU recorded its third straight 11-win season and made a third straight appearance in the FCS Playoffs where it knocked off No. 11 Wofford in the opening round.
“Coach Glanton has been a close friend of mine and everyone on this staff for many years and has played a key role in the rise of Kennesaw State football,” Bohannon said. “Coach Glanton came to us in 2013 with a history of building programs at the high school level, and I knew that success, combined with who he is as a person and knowledge of the game, would pay dividends to starting football at KSU.
“Needless to say, the proof is in the results. Coach Glanton helped establish our gold standard in how we operate. His units have been the best in the nation, and he has helped numerous young men grow into outstanding members of their communities. We all know it here, but I think those outside the program got a look at his impact with the outpouring of messages after he told our team. Our staff will miss him, and I want to thank him for his dedication and efforts for Kennesaw State football.”
The special teams unit has flourished under Glanton, converting 399-of-409 (.976) point after attempts during the program’s first six seasons, while hitting 59-of-80 field goal attempts. Kennesaw State has also run four kickoffs back for touchdowns in the last four seasons, including two 100-yard returns by Isaac Foster in 2018. Notably, in the spring 2021 season, KSU was ninth nationally with three blocked kicks, and produced a scoop and score on the punt return team.
On kickoff returns, KSU led the country averaging 34.09 yards per return, one of two teams in all of Division I to average over 30 yards per return.
Prior to the Owls, Glanton coached for 23 years in the high school ranks. His final stop before joining Kennesaw State was South Paulding High School, where he coached current KSU quarterbacks coach and former Owls' quarterback Chandler Burks.
