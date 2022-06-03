Kennesaw State on Thursday released the kickoff times for its home football games this fall at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The home schedule consists of six games, beginning with a 6 p.m. kickoff Sept. 24 against Wofford.
Kennesaw State will play four consecutive home games in October, beginning with its ASUN Conference opener against North Alabama on Oct. 8 at 6 p.m. The homestand will continue with Central Arkansas on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., with Tennessee Tech serving as the Owls' homecoming opponent Oct. 22 at 3 p.m.
The home stretch will conclude with Charleston Southern on Oct. 29 at 1 p.m.
Kennesaw State's final home game, which will also serve as senior day and Military Appreciation Day, will come Nov. 12 against Austin Peay. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
The season will begin Sept. 1 at Samford, with the time yet to be announced. A week later, the Owls will travel to 2021 College Football Playoff semifinalist Cincinnati for 3:30 p.m. kickoff, broadcast by ESPN+.
On Oct. 1, Kennesaw State will travel to Jacksonville State for the first time since its win in the 2017 Football Championship Subdivision playoffs. The game will start at 1 p.m.
The Owls will also face UT Martin on the road Nov. 5, with a noon kickoff. The start time for the season finale at Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 19 is still to be determined.
