Kennesaw State completed its 2023 signing class by inking nine more players on Wednesday’s National Signing Day.
It brings the total to 28 signees as the Owls begin their transition from the Football Championship Subdivision to the Football Bowl Subdivision, where they will join Conference USA beginning in the 2024 season.
Between now and then, Kennesaw State’s roster will go from 63 scholarship players to 85.
Wednesday’s additions included two running backs, two defensive backs, two linebackers, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and one defensive lineman.
“It is the foundation for FBS football right now like how we have talked about the foundation with the (original signees) when we started here,” Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said in a release. “It is a big class with kids who have bought into making history, leaving a legacy and doing something that has never been done, like becoming the first class to win a conference and first class to win a bowl game. I’m excited about their buy-in and ready to get them all on campus.”
Two of the players are coming to Kennesaw through the transfer portal.
Linebacker Baron Hopson played in all 13 games as a sophomore at Jackson State under then-coach Deion Sanders. He finished the year with 51 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks and one forced fumble.
The Leesburg native was a member of the 2017 Lee County High School state championship team and was the the Class AAAAAA Defensive Player of the Year in 2020.
Offensive lineman JT Pennington was added from Jacksonville State. The 6-foot-4, 330-pounder played eight games for the Gamecocks last season after redshirting as a freshman.
With Kennesaw State adjusting how it run their version of the triple option, the need for an all-purpose back has become a necessity. The Owls added two more candidates who may be able to fit that description.
Kenai Grier joins the squad out of Eastside High School in Covington. The 5-foot-9, 200-pound back ran for 1,625 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior. He was named the Region 8AAAAA Offensive Player of the Year, Class AAAAA all-state honorable mention and was Covington News Most Valuable Player.
DJ Scott, a 5-10, 195-pound running back from Florida’s Oviedo High School, ran for 1,188 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior. He had earned offers from Cincinnati and Marshall, among others.
Kennesaw State will also have another set of brothers on the roster this fall.
The Owls signed linebacker Trey Hargrove from Ware County High School in Waycross. Hargrove, who helped lead the Gators to the Class AAAAA state championship last season, was the Class AAAAA Defensive Player of the Year and Region 1AAAAA Player of the Year.
Hargrove is the brother of current Kennesaw State linebacker Mike Mincy, who transferred to the Owls program from Vanderbilt before the 2022 season. The duo is set to join Gabriel and Garland Benyard among Kennesaw State’s brother tandems.
Kennesaw State 2023 Signing Class DB Que Billingsley, Phenix City, Ala., Central DL Ramontei Dardy, Dublin, Dublin RB Kenai Grier, Covington, Eastside LB Trey Hargrove, Waycross, Ware County LB Baron Hopson, Leesburg, Lee County/Jackson State WR TJ McElmurray, Graniteville, S.C., Midland Valley DB Isaac Paul, Panama City, Fla., Mosely OL JT Pennington, Wilsonville, Ala., Shelby County, Jacksonville State RB DJ Scott, Oviedo, Fla., Oviedo
