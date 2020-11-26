Game: Kennesaw Mountain (4-5, 4-3) at River Ridge (9-0, 6-0), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: First meeting
Prediction: River Ridge 35, Kennesaw Mountain 17
Two programs in the midst of their best seasons will square off this weekend when Kennesaw Mountain travels to River Ridge for the first round of the Class AAAAAA playoffs.
River Ridge will be hosting its second home playoff game after clinching its first region championship Saturday with a 29-21 win over Cambridge. The undefeated Knights continue to accomplish program firsts, but coach Mike Collins said after the celebration it was back to business Monday morning.
“It’s a great feeling to watch your guys celebrate and achieve a goal they set for themselves,” Collins said, “but we’re taking the same approach this week that we’ve taken all year.”
After beginning the season 0-4, Kennesaw Mountain has rallied to make the first state playoff appearance in its two decades of existence. The Mustangs have won four of their last five games and outscored their opponents 208-77 during that stretch. The playoff run comes one year after finishing 0-10 and back-to-back winless seasons within the region. Third-year coach Caleb Carmean said a motto established back in January proved useful as the season played itself out.
“We’ve been preaching that we were going be different this year,” Carmean said. “It’s worked because this has really been a different year, 2020 is the year of adversity, especially for us as a football team, and we’ve handled it really well this year.”
River Ridge possessed the most potent offense in Region 7AAAAAA, averaging 33 points per game. The Knights’ running back Amehre Morrison leads Class AAAAAA with 1,549 rushing yards and 23 rushing touchdowns. The running game has been supplemented by an efficient passing attack led by quarterback Carson Lathem, who’s completed 57 percent of his passes for 1,260 yards with 14 touchdowns.
The receiving corps is balanced with Jackson Head, Riley Caines, Andrew Bingham and Micah Martineau.
“There’s a reason why they’re undefeated,” Carmean said. “With (River Ridge), you have to be prepared for everything.”
Kennesaw Mountain has relied on a trio of sophomores offensively in quarterback Cayman Prangley, running back T.J. Jenkins and receiver Jailen Taylor. Jenkins is coming off a 358-yard, five-touchdown performance against Osborne and has run for 1,173 and 13 touchdowns this season.
Taylor leads the Mustangs with 21 receptions for 515 yards and six touchdowns while Prangley is a dual-threat who has accounted for 13 total touchdowns. Mustangs center Connor Lew holds college offers from Georgia Tech and Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.