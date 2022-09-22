Game: Pebblebrook (2-3) at Harrison (1-4), 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Harrison 24, Pebblebrook 9 (Sept. 20. 2013)
All-time series: Harrison leads 8-5
Prediction: Pebblebrook 27, Harrison 21
Brady Kluse has emerged as a player to watch in the first half of the 2022 high school football season.
The Harrison junior wide receiver has enjoyed a breakthrough year so far. Heading into last week’s game against Kennesaw Mountain, he was the leading receiver in Class AAAAAAA.
Kluse will try to get the Hoyas (1-4) back on the winning track when they host Pebblebrook (2-3) in a non-region matchup of Cobb County teams at Cobleigh Stadium on Friday.
It has been a stellar 2022 campaign for Kluse, who has 32 receptions for 581 yards (18.2 yards per reception) and eight touchdowns through Harrison’s first five games.
Kluse has come through with several big games this season, catching 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns in Harrison’s 25-21 loss to Denmark on Sept. 9, nine receptions for 150 yards and three touchdowns in a 24-21 loss to South Forsyth on Aug. 26 and four catches for 142 yards and two scores in a 28-21 loss to South Paulding Aug. 19.
“What makes him a great wide receiver is his preparation,” Harrison coach Josh Cassidy said. “He’s the type of kid who trains year-round. He’s a multi-sport athlete. He plays football and he also runs track. His ability to track the ball — his ability to find the ball in space and position his body — is as good as I’ve seen here. His understanding of route concepts, his understanding of the playbook, his ability to have the confidence to go up against anyone in the state and his confidence to let us know as a player, ‘Hey, this is what I see on the field, this is what I feel like we — not necessarily me — can get an advantage.’”
For Cassidy, Kluse’s excellence is just as evident off the field as it is on the gridiron.
“More importantly than those stats, he’s the type of person you want to date your daughter, he’s the type of person you want in your classroom.” Cassidy said. “He’s everything you hope for our players to be. So, when you ask what makes him a great wide receiver, the first thing you would say is his approach to life — not just on the field, but in the community and the classroom. He has just under a 3.9 GPA. He’s just a kid who takes an approach to everything he does with greatness.”
Colleges are already taking notice of the junior standout, with UNC-Charlotte already giving him a scholarship offer.
“Since last spring, I’ve been promoting him to everyone,” Cassidy said. “He currently has one offer from UNC-Charlotte. They came in last spring and I told them about Brady, just like other kids. So, they looked at his film right there in the office from his 10th grade year and they offered him. He’s getting heavy interest from Power 5 schools as well, people who are very interested, but they haven’t yet offered. I believe they will come, just because it’s hard to deny his productivity on the field.”
