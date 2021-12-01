POWDER SPRINGS -- McEachern's flag football team advanced to the state quarterfinals in its inaugural season, but went no farther.
The Lady Indians suffered lost to eventual state champion West Forsyth and the performance left a bad taste in the mouths of the players and coaches. They were determined not to let it happen again.
Now, they get their chance.
McEachern defeated Chattahoochee 14-12 and Central Gwinnett 16-0 in the opening two rounds of the Class 6A-7A state playoffs at Walter Cantrell Stadium on Tuesday to return to the quarterfinals.
Lady Indians coach Zack Desmarais said the plan was to get back and take care of last year's unfinished business.
"We were here last year and we lost 35-0," he said. "Right now, it's us versus us."
Thursday, it will be them against archrival Marietta for the right to advance to the state semifinals held at the Home Depot Back Yard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday.
In the second game against Central Gwinnett, which had advanced with a 14-7 win over Shiloh in the opener, the Lady Indians' defense took over from the very beginning. On the opening possession the Lady Black Knights moved the ball to midfield, but McEachern's La'Nya Freeman intercepted a pass to end the drive.
Two plays later, Lady Indians quarterback Amber Kirkpatrick returned the favor when she was intercepted at the Central Gwinnett 6. It was Kirkpatrick's only mistake of the night, but it set up the first score of the game. After a loss of three yards on the first play, Chandler Williams came around the left side to earn a sack in the end zone for a safety. It gave McEachern a 2-0 lead with 13:02 to play in the first half and gave the ball back to the offense.
"We're not used to throwing interceptions," Desmarias said. "But it put the pressure back on them. (The safety) was a huge shift in momentum."
Kirkpatrick took over from there as she led a eight-play, 65-yard touchdown drive, which was highlighted by a 34-yard completion to Kye Giddens and a 25-yard touchdown pass to LaZaria Newell. Kirkpatrick finished the game 14 of 24 for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
"(Kirkpatrick) has thrown 37 touchdown passes this year," Desmarias said. "It's unbelievable."
Central Gwinnett's only other serious scoring chance came in the waning seconds of the first half, but it also ended with an interception as Gabrielle Murray grabbed the errant pass to secure the 9-0 halftime lead.
McEachern put the game away on the opening drive of the second half as it went 65 yards in 10 plays. Kirkpatrick set things up with a 20-yard run and finished the drive with a 10-yard pass to Amara Davila.
The Lady Indians defense stepped up when it had to in the opener against Chattahoochee, which did not play like a No. 4 seed by any means.
"They came out and kind of punched us in the mouth a little bit," Desmarias said. "Their quarterback was shifty."
The Lady Cougars controlled the ball nearly 16 minutes of the 20-minute first half, but some of that came because of a quick strike by the McEachern offense on its opening drive. Kirkpatrick started the night with a 10-yard run and then on the second play, she connected with De'Aysia Williams for a 31-yard touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
The score stayed that way until 1:22 left in the half when Chattahoochee quarterback Mary Troyer scored on a 9-yard touchdown run, however, the Lady Indians defense tightened and did not allow the run for the extra point to score, keeping a 7-6 lead at the half.
McEachern opened the second half with a 9-play, 65-yard touchdown drive highlighted by a 15-yard pass to Autumn Kirkpatrick and a 17-yarder to Tami Chatwood. Amber Kirkpatrick finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown pass to Davila for a 14-6 lead.
Troyer answered on the ensuing drive connection with Lilly Phillips on a 60-yard touchdown pass, but again the McEachern defense stood up when it had to, knocking down the pass on the 2-point try.
Chattahoochee had one more opportunity, but it ended with four straight incompletions from midfield.
Amber Kirkpatrick finished the opener 9 of 13 for 115 yards, two touchdowns and added 47 yards rushing. Davila was the leading receiver with six catches for 52 yards and her score.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.