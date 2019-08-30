ATLANTA — Osborne flew south to midtown Atlanta, but the results stayed the same.
The Cardinals’ losing streak extended to 23 games after a 26-8 defeat to KIPP Atlanta on Friday at Grady Stadium.
“Sometimes we’re not as competitive, but tonight we were,” Osborne coach Russ Isham said. “We’re just going to keep grinding and working to get better.”
The Warriors (1-1) earns three first downs to cross over midfield midway through the first quarter. On fourth down, Osborne junior Deontae Morgan broke up a long crossing pattern for a turnover on downs.
But a fumble on the ensuing possession gave the ball back to KIPP, who took advantage. Quarterback Demarco Brownlee completed three straight passes, the last one to junior Terrance Mathis who scampered around Cardinal defenders for an early 8-0 lead.
However, Osborne answered right back. A 28-yard run by Morgan was soon followed by a bruising 21-yard touchdown run by Ron Freeman to put the Cardinals (0-2) on the board.
Osborne’s defense helped keep the score close, forcing two interceptions. The first was tipped by Morgan to Aryous Hinton. The second happened late in the second quarter as Malici Uzowihe gave Osborne a chance to take the lead before the half.
Morgan hit a lumbering Daniel Sanchez for a first down and ran for another before the drive stalled near midfield and the teams went into the locker room tied at 8-8 at halftime.
“In the locker room, we told the guys, we are right where we want to be,” Isham said. “We had a shot at winning the game.”
The game remained tied throughout most of the third quarter, but a blitzed Morgan was stripped of the ball and KIPP took over near midfield. They stayed on the ground, running quarterback sneaks with Brownlee (15 carries, 66 yards) to get close. He capped a nine-play drive with a 5-yard pass to Arim Howard for a 14-8 lead to end the third quarter.
“Maybe (KIPP) just started to believe a little bit and that made the difference,” Isham said.
That little more turned into a lot in the fourth quarter as the feathers came off the Cardinals’ wings.
Morgan attempted a short pass, but was intercepted early in the quarter and Devanare Byrd was the beneficiary. The senior tailback scored twice, the first from 1 yard out.
The ensuing kickoff was fumbled and when the Warriors recovered, it only took three plays before Byrd capped off his evening with a 13-yard touchdown.
He finished with 150 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
“We have a very young team and they have to learn how to win,” Isham said. “It’s hard to learn how to win when you haven’t been winning in a while.”
