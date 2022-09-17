ALPHARETTA -- King’s Ridge scored early and often as it defeated Walker 48-18 on Friday.
“They played till the end,” Wolverines’ coach Tom Evangelista said. “They give it everything they’ve got and that’s all we honestly can ask of them. I’m really really proud of their effort (Friday) and I’m proud that we were able to do some things against a good football team.”
Chandler Deblois scored the first touchdown on a 10-yard run to give King’s Ridge the lead, and it was followed by Chandler Benson’s 1-yard quarterback keeper for a 13-0 lead.
Walker got on the board when Aidan Charles would find Cole McKee for 15 yards to pull the Wolverines within 13-6.
Benson later connected with Deblois for 72 yards to close the first quarter with a 20-6 King’s Ridge lead.
The Tigers would pounce once more with Simon Confrancesco catching a 73-yard touchdown pass from Benson.
During Walker’s ensuing possession, Bennett Confrancesco would intercept a pass to set the Tigers up again. Deblois scored on a 30-yard run, increasing the lead to 34-6 by the end of the half.
Benson would connect on another long pass, this one 52-yards to Quinton Grimes to open the third quarter scoring.
A Michael Milligan 16-yard touchdown would pull Walker within 41-12.
Charles connected with Grant Addison for 25 yards to cap Walker’s scoring for the night.
“Every week we want to get better,” Evangelista said. “We want to be peaking when we hit region games. I think we can take the fact that we’ve played some really good teams the last three weeks and if we can hang with them, I feel good about our kids being able to have some success once we get there.”
