MARIETTA -- From the time he was a young coach, Brent Key has written down advice he has picked up from other coaches, including the likes of Alabama coaching legend Nick Saban and former Georgia Tech coach George O’Leary.
Those notes came in handy Friday at the 32nd annual Cobb County Kickoff Luncheon.
Key used them to create an impromptu keynote speech while filling in for Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins, who had to cancel Friday morning because of a family emergency.
“I was able to go back and look at those notes,” said Key, Collins' top lieutenant on the Georgia Tech coaching staff. “When you hear somebody say something that you like, write it down, man. You’re going to be called one day, like I was this morning. I got called three hours before I was supposed to be here and (was) told I’m not just coming and eating, but I’m doing a 30-minute presentation.”
The event at Roswell Street Baptist Church was attended by high school football coaches and staff members from around Cobb County. Key spoke on the important role coaches play in shaping the lives of players, both within and beyond sports.
An only child from a single-parent household, Key said his own coaches played a significant role in his own development.
“My high school and college coaches were my guys,” said the 42-year-old Key, who played for O'Leary at Georgia Tech from 1997-2000 before beginning a coaching career that included working under O'Leary at Georgia Tech and UCF, and Saban at Alabama.
“You can say father figure, you can say mentor, you can say whatever, but at the end of the day, you’re affecting and molding these guys into who they’re going to be in the future.”
Key said coaches have one of the toughest jobs in America because they have to be father figures, mentors, teachers, coaches and disciplinarians all at the same time. However, he encouraged those in attendance Friday to keep serving their players in these ways in order to change their futures.
“Keep doing what you guys do. Don’t be afraid to coach them hard, don’t be afraid to be the disciplinarian, don’t be afraid to put those different hats on throughout the day, because you have to do it,” Key said. “We give them the discipline that they need. When you mold and define a young man, when you coach them, what you don’t realize is that everything you do or say around a young man has an impact on them. You’re molding that young man with every single thing you do.”
Leadership, discipline, accountability, responsibility and toughness were important qualities Key said for coaches to instill in their players. Key said he learned the value of excelling in the role he was given -- regardless of what that role is -- as Saban's offensive line coach from 2016-18.
“It does not matter what you do -- be the absolute best,” Key said. “Just do your job well. It dosen’t matter what your job is. Young coaches, don’t worry about where you are. Everybody wants to be the head coach, everybody wants to be the coordinator, everybody wants to be up the ranks. If you do your job and you do your job the best it can be, you’ll get there.”
Georgia Tech has five former Cobb players on its 2021 roster -- cornerback Derrik Allen (Lassiter), wide receiver Zach Owens (Pope), defensive lineman Reece Mullins (Pope), offensive lineman Will Scissum (Walker) and kicker Jude Kelley (Allatoona) -- so Key has become familiar with the programs in the area.
Key said he scouts in the county because Cobb coaches produce the type of players that he wants in the Georgia Tech program.
“You want kids that fit the way that you coach kids. I think it’s a good thing in evaluation and recruiting that you find the high schools that do have that,” Key said. “Historically, Cobb County kids, you can coach them -- not in a negative way -- hard, but I coach them hard and demand accountability from them.”
