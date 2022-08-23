After a long offseason, summer conditioning and two weeks of fall camp, the Owls have settled into their weekly routine and have fully turned their attention to next week's season opener, when they travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to face the Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 1.
Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon has said every year that the team is unique, and he is starting to understand what this year's group is all about. So far, he said it has been positive.
"Everyone is engaged," Bohannon said. "We made progress in camp. These guys are excited about having a chance to play and their mindset is good."
Preseason All-American quarterback Xavier Shepherd agreed, and he said it is nice to finally get ready to play somebody in a different-colored jersey.
"Everybody is starting to get into season form," Shepherd said. "It's nice to get into game-planning. It's nice to get ready. Everyone's getting excited."
Bohannon said there have been a number of standout performers in camp, including offensive linemen Zion Katina and James Dawson. Shepherd said he was also pleased with offensive lineman Hall O'Neal.
Outside of the offensive line, Bohannon said sophomore running back Michael Benefield has had a good camp. The 5-foot-7, 190-pound Benefield played at at St. Pius X Catholic High School in Atlanta before beginning his college career in 2019 at Butler University in Indianapolis. Last year for the Bulldogs, Benefield ran for 229 yards and a touchdown in limited playing time.
On defense, Bohannon said he has been pleased with how defensive backs Markeith Montgomery and Dylan Hand have performed.
One player who was expected to be a big part of the Owls' defensive line is no longer on the roster. Desmond Scott, who was playing his final year of eligibility as a graduate student, is no longer part of the program after a "team rule issue," according to Bohannon.
Scott finished last season with 22 tackles, a sack, a fumble recovery and a blocked kick. He was expected to be one of the veteran leaders of the defensive line.
Bohannon said it will be important for players like Kelcy Allen, Carlos Allen and Tyler Scott to step up and fill Desmond Scott's role.
Following the game at Samford, Kennesaw will travel to face Cincinnati, which was in the College Football Playoff last season before losing to Alabama in the Cotton Bowl. The Owls will come back to Fifth Third Bank Stadium for their home opener Sept. 24 when they host Wofford.
