Kennesaw State football is back at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The Owls will hold an intra-squad scrimmage Wednesday at 4 p.m. There is no cost to attend, but the number of available tickets will be limited due to social distancing and coronavirus precautions.
To reserve tickets, visit kennesawstate.evenue.net. When all available tickets are claimed, no one else will be admitted. If tickets remain Wednesday, walk-up reservations will be available at the box office next to Gate B.
Parking will also be free and available on a first-come first-served basis in the Gold, Black, Tan, Green and Gray lots. Gates will open at 3:15 p.m. Tailgating will not be permitted.
Fans will be required to wear a mask -- covering their nose and mouth -- the entire time they are inside the Stadium.
Because of social distancing guidelines, decals will be placed around the stadium directing fans where to sit. Fans are asked to sit in the marked locations on the west side of the stadium.
Earlier this week, Kennesaw State released its complete six-game spring schedule. Four games will be played at Fifth Third Bank Stadium, including the season opener against Shorter on Feb. 27.
