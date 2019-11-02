KENNESAW – Kennesaw State tight end Adrian Jackson was taken to WellStar Kennestone Hospital after suffering a potential neck injury during the Owls' game against Monmouth on Saturday.
Jackson was blocking on a kickoff return with just over 2 minutes to play in the first half. It appeared as if he was starting to walk toward the sidelines when he fell to the ground as the play was completed.
After the game, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon said Jackson was able to communicate while he was being treated.
“When I was on the field with him, he was able to move,” Bohannon said. “He was able to talk. He did have some sting(ing) sensations.
“He’s at Kennestone undergoing a myriad of tests.”
Play was delayed for nearly 15 minutes as the 6-foot-2, 221-pound freshman from Hoschton was treated on the field, with trainers working to stabilize his neck and to keep him from moving.
Jackson was immobilized and taken off the field on a stretcher.
“Our training staff and doctors, while I was out there, handled everything in a first-class manor,” Bohannon said.
Jackson, who played at Mill Creek High School, was playing in only the second game of the season and of his career.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.