It wasn't the prettiest performance, but Kennesaw State did enough on both sides of the ball to spoil Hampton's homecoming with a 34-15 victory on Saturday.
The No. 17 Owls rolled up 448 total yards of offense, including 339 on the ground and held an offense that was averaging 44 points a game against FCS competition to 276 total yards. The victory moves KSU's record to 6-1 in Big South Conference openers and fourth in a row. For coach Brian Bohannon, it was important to get off to a good start.
"We won, and that's the most important thing," he said. "But, we've put a premium on conference play. It's our last time around (before moving to the ASUN next season) and its a big deal for us. We want to leave it the right way."
Things weren't going the right way early. KSU's offense moved the ball up and down the field easily, but was held to only a 3-0 lead at the end of the first quarter on Nathan Robertson's 35-yard field goal. The Owls (4-1, 1-0) finished the quarter with an advantage of 173 yards to 24, 165 of which came on the ground. What it also led in was fumbles as quarterback Xavier Shepherd had the ball punched out of his arms at the Hampton 10-yard line and later Kyle Glover suffered a similar fate at the Pirates' 1, which kept the game from being a blowout early. In all, Kennesaw State fumbled four times and lost three, something that Bohannon said he talked to the team about in the locker room after the game.
"It wasn't as energetic as last week," he said. "It all comes down to ball security. We know we can't turn the ball over like that."
Even what looked like a great performance on paper, Bohannon said was lackluster. Shepherd finished the game rushing for a career-high 179 yards and three touchdowns. He also completed 8 of 11 passes for 109 yards, but it could have been so much more.
"He had a good game," Bohannon said. "He ran for 180 yards and I'm not trying to take that away from him, but he left 200 yards on the field. He could have had a huge game if he connects on some passes we know he can make.
"I'm going to be hard on him because we know he can be better, but that's the positive, the silver lining where he still has a lot of room to grow."
Leading 3-0, and dealing with periods of heavy rain, KSU finally got things going in the second quarter when it capitalized on a Hampton fumble deep in its own territory. The Owls needed only five plays to move 25 yards and Shepherd scored the first touchdown of the game on a 3-yard run to make it 10-0.
With just over 5 minutes left in the half, KSU scored quickly, needing only four plays to go 44 yards. On fourth-and-1, Iaan Cousins took a pitch and outran the defense 36 yards for a touchdown. The Owls would go 2-for-2 on fourth down in the game, making them 8-for-9 on the season. They were also efficient on third down, converting 8 of 12 opportunities.
Hampton (2-3, 0-1) got on the board on the ensuing drive when quarterback Jett Duffey connected with Hezekiah Grimsley with a 41-yard touchdown pass. Hampton went for two, but didn't make it and left the score 17-6 with 1:08 to play.
That was enough time for KSU to mount a nine-play drive, highlighted by a 19-yard Shepherd run and a 37-yard pass to Cousins to set up a 32-yard field goal by Robertson to make the score 20-6 as time expired in the half. Cousins finished with 100 yards of total offense, adding five carries for 63 yards rushing.
Shepherd added touchdown runs of 3 and 5 yards in the second half.
While KSU moved forward with another win, injuries continue to be a factor. Starting running back Isaac Foster injured his ankle early in the game and did not return. He was spotted on the sideline wearing sweats late in the game.
"It's frustrating," Bohannon said. "I know he's frustrated."
Defensive linemen Joel Parker and Travis Bell also got banged up during the game, and the team was already playing without starting defensive back Markeith Montgomery.
