Just seven days out from the season opener against Reinhardt, Kennesaw State coach Brian Bohannon still has question marks as to who will start and who will be healthy enough to play.
The Owls are still dealing with numerous injuries. Though the majority are not serious, Bohannon said the injuries keep coming and are keeping the team from practicing the way the c oaches want.
"We're not a whole lot better," Bohannon said. "It's been a revolving door. It's been an interesting fall."
Bohannon said two of the hardest-hit areas have been the offensive line and secondary. He said he is hoping some of the it will rectify itself before next Thursday's 8 p.m. kickoff at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
"Guys you think would be starters (are banged-up)," Bohannon said. "There may be some who don't make it back (in time). Nobody is long-term, but we can't seem to keep a collective group out there practicing."
With the limited amount of bodies, Bohannon said it has been difficult to determine definite starters at nearly every position. That includes quarterback, where Jonathan Murphy and Xavier Shepherd have shared the first-team reps.
Murphy and Shepherd are both likely to play against Reinhardt, so it may be Week 2, when the Owls play at Georgia Tech on Sept. 11, that a decision on the starter is made.
"We've had some guys do some really good things," Bohannon said. "We haven't made any decision on Week 1 (at quarterback), but I'm excited on the way they've both progressed and their work ethic."
With the first Thursday night home season opener looming, Kennesaw State will modify its typical practice schedule to make it look like a traditional game week. The Owls were expected to practice in helmets Wednesday, while this Thursday was going to be game situation and a scrimmage, followed by an off day on Friday.
The team will return to the field Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, leading up to the kickoff with Reinhardt.
