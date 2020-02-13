The Kennesaw State football team will hold its sixth annual spring game March 26.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m., and admission will be free at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The spring game will be the culmination of 15 spring practices, starting Feb. 24.
Kennesaw State is coming off a season in which they were 11-3 and made the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs for the third straight season. tthe Owls advanced to the second round with a 28-21 victory over Wofford.
Kennesaw State heads into Year 6 as the most successful five-year start-up program in college football history, posting 48 victories and surpassing Georgia Southern (47) and Old Dominion (46). The Owls will have familiar faces returning on both sides of the ball, with eight starters returning on offense and seven on defense, but there will be a few key newcomers.
There will be a new starting quarterback as last year’s starter, Daniel David, graduated. That will turn the ball over to either senior Tommy Bryant, who started the last few games of the regular season and the playoffs when David suffered a shoulder injury, or junior Jonathan Murphy.
Bryant finished the season rushing for 666 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with passing for 474 yards and seven touchdowns. Murphy took over for an injured Bryant against Wofford and ran for 206 yards and three touchdowns against the Terriers. He ran for another 116 yards and a touchdown against Weber State in the second round.
Kennesaw State is coming off its first top-10 recruiting class in program history, as it added 18 players. HERO Sports ranked the Owls as the ninth-best class in the FCS and the No. 1 class in the Big South Conference.
Kennesaw State will begin its effort to win its third Big South title in four years when the season kicks off at home Sept. 5 against Point.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.