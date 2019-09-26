KENNESAW -- With the early success the Kennesaw State football program has had, one of the tougher things it faces now is scheduling.
After winning back-to-back Big South Conference titles and advancing to the quarterfinal round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs the last two years, the sixth-ranked Owls (3-1) are not finding a lot of teams clamoring to add them to their schedule.
Some opponents that were originally scheduled either moved dates or canceled all together. That is what happened this year, and it is why Reinhardt (3-1) -- a perennial NAIA power -- will be Kennesaw State's opponent Saturday at Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
Initially, the Owls were scheduled to host Duquesne this week to complete a home-and-home agreement following a 2016 game in Pittsburgh. The Dukes, however, pulled out of the agreement in the spring, instead choosing to play at New Hampshire.
The late switch put Kennesaw State in the unenviable of trying to find a game on short notice.
"This year is an anomaly in the calendar for us," Owls coach Brian Bohannon said. "You have the option of playing 12 games, but you have to be done before Thanksgiving, because that’s when the playoffs start.
"We had (Duquesne) drop us, so that left a void in the schedule, which you could play 11 games if you choose to do so, but the problem was our open weeks were back-to-back, which is very problematic. Because you are basically talking about a three-week layoff in the middle of the season. That’s not good. That’s a nightmare for me, so we had to find an opponent."
Kennesaw State already had one NAIA school on its 2019 schedule in Point, so Bohannon hoped to find another FCS program. However, after numerous tries came up empty, he turned his attention about 25 miles north into Cherokee County.
"We couldn’t find (an opponent) and nobody wanted to play us," Bohannon said, "so, late in the summer, we realize (Reinhardt had) that date open. I made the call."
Another issue Kennesaw State had is the game had to be at home. The Owls' schedule had been released without the Sept. 28 game in place, and tickets were being sold based on a six-game home schedule.
Bohannon said working out the logistics of scheduling is a difficult puzzle. Teams generally schedule opponents three, four, five years and sometimes more in advance. Losing a game in the same calendar year makes finding a replacement even more difficult.
"I talked to (Reinhardt coach James) Miller," Bohannon said. "We know those guys, and I told them, 'We don’t want to play you guys, 'cause I know you’re good, but I have no choice right now, because we have to have a game.' This was late summer."
How likely is Kennesaw State going to find itself in a similar position in the future? Based on the opponents signed for future schedules, probably not.
The Owls' 2020 non-conference schedule includes home games against Point, Alabama State, Missouri State and Samford. It also includes another trip to Kent State, a Football Bowl Subdivision team from the Mid-American Conference, which the Owls fell 26-23 to in overtime earlier this month.
All of the teams on next year's schedule have played Kennesaw State before. If there is one that would try to get out of the contract, it may be Kent State, which would not want to suffer a potential loss to an FCS team.
In 2021, Kennesaw State is scheduled to play at Georgia Tech -- the Owls' first game with a Power Five program -- and Wofford, while hosting Shorter. A trip to Samford and home game with Wofford are scheduled for 2022, while a home game with Furman originally set for this year was rescheduled for 2023.
A return game at Jacksonville State, which played the Owls at SunTrust Park last season, is expected to be scheduled at some point. After that, it is unclear who will be willing to schedule Kennesaw State, especially if the Owls continue on their upward trend.
"Let me tell you. Scheduling around here -- everybody wants to talk about scheduling -- it’s tough," Bohannon said. "Not a lot of people knocking down the door wanting to play. Things get moved and changed. It’s a challenge now. We’re struggling to get things filled.
"We do have a model for what we are doing, but, at times lately, it’s been a challenge."
In the end, Bohannon said he was thankful Reinhardt was willing to play Kennesaw State this year. He also said there are numerous other positives.
"We know they are a really good football team," Bohannon said. "I think it will be good for this community, too. When you have Cobb and Cherokee together right here, I do think it’s good for the community."
