Xavier Shepherd threw four touchdown passes for the second straight week and Kennesaw State played well in all three phases as it defeated Robert Morris 45-21 just outside Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The victory was the seventh straight for the No. 12 Owls (8-1, 5-0) and ended the Colonials' seven-game home winning streak which dated back to the 2019 season. The win also keeps KSU in a tie atop the Big South Conference standings with Monmouth with two weeks left in the regular season.
"I thought this was our best week of practice," coach Brian Bohannon said after the Owls won the 60th game in program history. "I thought we played well in all three phases for the first time and it started with the opening kickoff."
Yesiah Clemons got things started when he put a big hit on Robert Morris kick returner Jonathan Wynn after only a 17-yard return. On five kick returns the Colonials averaged only 16 yards per return, which consistently left them inside their own 20. On the flip side, Gabriel Benyard's two kickoff returns averaged 40.5 yards with a long of 53.
I felt like they set the tone," Bohannon said.
In the first quarter, defensive lineman Tyler Moore made two key plays to keep the Colonials off the scoreboard. On the first two Robert Morris drives, he stripped quarterback George Martin of the ball and gave it back to the KSU offense. The first came at the Owls 44-yard line.
On the first play from scrimmage, Shepherd connected with Caleb O'Neal on a 48-yard pass down to the Colonials' 8. Two plays later Nykeem Farrow scored on a 9-yard run for a 7-0 lead.
Moore's second big play stripped Martin at the KSU 5. It started the Owls on a 10-play, 84-yard drive. Shepherd completed the march with a 29-yard touchdown pass to O'Neal to give Kennesaw State a 14-0 lead.
O'Neal would finish the day with five receptions for 119 yards and two touchdowns. He had career highs in all three categories and became the first KSU receiver to eclipse the 100-yard mark since Xavier Harper did against Presbyterian in 2016.
Former Kell High School standout Jaylon Brown got Robert Morris on the board when he caught a 28-yard touchdown pass to cut KSU's lead to 14-7 in the second quarter, but the Owls answered right back.
Shepherd led another 10-play drive, this one covering 75 yards and connected with O'Neal from 19 yards for his second touchdown pass of the game. It was the beginning of 21 straight points that would help the lead balloon to 35-7 with 3:29 left in the third quarter.
"(O'Neal) is one of the hardest workers on the team," Bohannon said. "If you asked him to go block 65 straight times he would do it. He's busted his tail and (Saturday) he was able to make some plays."
The other touchdowns came on a 49-yard run by Benyard and a 4-yard touchdown pass from Shepherd to Xavier Hill.
Leading 35-14, Shepherd completed his afternoon 8 of 12 for 185 yards with a 42-yard touchdown pass to Adeolu Adeleke. Shepherd was hit hard as he released the football. He stayed down on the field for a couple of minutes before eventually getting up and limping to the sideline. Bohannon said he expects him to be fine, but Jonathan Murphy came in and played the final quarter. The touchdown pass was Shepherd's 13th of the season, equaling the program single-season record of of 13 set by current KSU quarterbacks coach Chandler Burks.
It was the second straight week KSU threw for more yards and they ran. The offense finished with 240 yards passing and 197 yards rushing.
The final KSU points of the game came on a career-long and program best 48-yard field goal from Nathan Robertson. With the field goal, and six extra points, the senior kicker became only the 12th kicker in conference history to reach 200 career points.
